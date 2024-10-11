VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Gets New IMAX Poster As Knull Co-Creator Praises "Wonderful" Threequel

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters two weeks from today and IMAX has just shared an eye-catching new poster for the upcoming threequel starring Tom Hardy.

It's another eye-catching piece of imagery which puts the iconic Lethal Protector front and centre. It's also been revealed in the past 24 hours that both this movie and Kraven the Hunter will receive the spotlight at the New York Comic Con next Friday.

That could mean we get new trailers for both movies or at least an official announcement about who is playing Knull following rumours Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has taken on the role.

IMAX plays host to your favorite symbiote. Experience #Venom: The Last Dance featuring IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio. Get tickets now. https://t.co/ytV0kSo9Rz pic.twitter.com/KcU5r1LnrM — IMAX (@IMAX) October 10, 2024

In related news, Knull co-creator Ryan Stegman has taken to X and revealed that he's watched Venom: The Last Dance...and loved it! The artist dreamed up the God of the Symbiotes alongside writer Donny Cates and seems suitably impressed with the villain's live-action debut.

This gives us at least some hope that Sony is doing right by Knull ahead of his supposed leap to the MCU for a clash with Tom Holland's Spider-Man (who will get some help from his fellow Spider-Men and Venom).

This comes after Cates recently posted, "I've been talking with Sony and I read a script for Venom: The Last Dance, and I’ll say this; it is so much bigger, and so much more ambitious than you can imagine. And, um...KNULL. Holy s***. That's how you treat a king. Happy Birthday to me."

Here are Stegman's comments in full:

I just saw Venom: The Last Dance. It’s wonderful. You guys are gonna lose your minds. KNULL, baby!!!! — Ryan "x-men man" $tegman (@RyanStegman) October 10, 2024

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.