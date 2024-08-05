VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Set Photos Take Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock To New York; Update On Next Trailer Release

Venom: The Last Dance is less than three months away from arriving in theaters but reshoots are currently taking place in New York City.

There's nothing too revealing here as Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock is simply shown wandering through the streets of the Big Apple. In contrast, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were set in San Francisco, seemingly to distance (literally) Eddie from Spider-Man's home.

While Venom: The Last Dance has been billed as the Lethal Protector's final adventure, it would be a very Sony thing to do for the movie to conclude with Eddie walking into The Daily Bugle or Daily Globe to tease the idea of him crossing paths with Peter Parker.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to see Spider-Man don the alien suit, suggesting Marvel Studios has its own plans for Venom somewhere down the line.

In related news, scooper @Cryptic4KQual claims that the next Venom: The Last Dance trailer will be released between mid-August and late September, possibly to play in front of Jon Watts' Wolfs.

As for Kraven the Hunter, it feels like Sony may have already given up on that movie seeing as the studio hasn't released any new content since the first teaser dropped last June. It's been delayed several times since then but you'd think we'd have had something seeing as it's scheduled for a December 13 debut. We'd guess a new trailer will drop in time for Venom: The Last Dance's October release, anyway.

What do you think Eddie is up to in these new photos from the Venom threequel?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

The movie stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans. Kelly Marcel directs from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25.