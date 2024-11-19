A MINECRAFT MOVIE: New Trailer And Poster Confirm The Movie Is Basically JUMANJI With Blocks

A new trailer and poster have been released (via GameFragger.com) for Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie and we're getting serious Jumanji vibes from this long-awaited big screen take on the hit video game franchise.

It's not just because Jack Black is leading the cast either; in this latest sneak peek, we watch as his character, Steve, discovers a means to travel into the world of Minecraft where he can create anything...provided it's block-shaped, of course.

He soon finds some new friends to tackle the dark forces intent on destroying that reality, and there are heaps of Easter Eggs and deep-cut references for those of you who know what to look out for.

Given what a huge fanbase Minecraft has, there's a good chance this will be a hit next year. However, a quick look on social media suggests gamers are divided when it comes to the direction the property is being taken in on screen (despite that, it's hard to deny that much of the fan-service appears to come from a good place).

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Here's the official synopsis:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Jared Hess (Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes Enrique Chediak (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), editor James Thomas (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Batman), and costume designer Amanda Neale (The Meg).

The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok).

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Check out the new trailer and poster below.