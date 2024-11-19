A MINECRAFT MOVIE: New Trailer And Poster Confirm The Movie Is Basically JUMANJI With Blocks

Warner Bros. has just dropped a new trailer and poster for A Minecraft Movie and it turns out those Jumanji comparisons following the first teaser were pretty spot on after all. Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Nov 19, 2024 05:11 PM EST
A new trailer and poster have been released (via GameFragger.com) for Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie and we're getting serious Jumanji vibes from this long-awaited big screen take on the hit video game franchise. 

It's not just because Jack Black is leading the cast either; in this latest sneak peek, we watch as his character, Steve, discovers a means to travel into the world of Minecraft where he can create anything...provided it's block-shaped, of course. 

He soon finds some new friends to tackle the dark forces intent on destroying that reality, and there are heaps of Easter Eggs and deep-cut references for those of you who know what to look out for.

Given what a huge fanbase Minecraft has, there's a good chance this will be a hit next year. However, a quick look on social media suggests gamers are divided when it comes to the direction the property is being taken in on screen (despite that, it's hard to deny that much of the fan-service appears to come from a good place). 

With a cast led by Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), A Minecraft Movie also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus). 

Here's the official synopsis:

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits - Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) - find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.  

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative...the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world. 

Oscar nominee Jared Hess (Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes Enrique Chediak (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), editor James Thomas (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Batman), and costume designer Amanda Neale (The Meg).

The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok).

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Check out the new trailer and poster below.

KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 11/19/2024, 5:09 PM
Easily one of Josh's best headlines
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/19/2024, 5:36 PM
@KurtCrawler - He is always defying the line between poet , journalist and south american dictator.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/19/2024, 5:13 PM
iT's jUmaNjI wITh bLoCks...

And?

They made what is sure to be a fun kids movie. Did you want it to be Oscar worthy?
Spoken
Spoken - 11/19/2024, 5:17 PM
@SummersEssex - ………..so its Jumanji with blocks…..
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/19/2024, 5:15 PM
Not a bad trailer at all. Looks like it'll be pretty funny.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/19/2024, 5:28 PM
Surprised Rock or Chris Pratt isn't in this
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/19/2024, 5:57 PM
@ThorArms - I mean....Momoa is there...those are interchangeable for slop at this point.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 11/19/2024, 5:30 PM
Honestly looks pretty fun. I’ll check it out.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 11/19/2024, 5:31 PM
EVERYONE SO [frick]ING JADED NOW.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 11/19/2024, 6:24 PM
@supermanrex - I just feel like I'm not in the right demographic to enjoy this, and I'm totally okay with that.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/19/2024, 5:42 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/19/2024, 5:55 PM
@harryba11zack - She received my selfie speedo pic!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/19/2024, 5:57 PM
@harryba11zack - they should took the bee to testify
DraculaX
DraculaX - 11/19/2024, 6:02 PM
Bee
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/19/2024, 6:17 PM
Black's whole shtick is absolutely painful at this point.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/19/2024, 6:18 PM
Also interesting to see how hard this trailer leans into Jack Black and not Momoa.
