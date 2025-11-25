CALL OF DUTY Movie Rumored Updates May Point To Mark Wahlberg Leading The Cast For Filmmaker Peter Berg

We recently learned that Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to a Call of Duty movie, written by Taylor Sheridan (Landman) and co-written and directed by Peter Berg (The Kingdom).

According to the trades, the plan for Call of Duty is "to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what players love about the games, a series of first-person shooters centred on military campaigns, while expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."

Berg's involvement has already raised eyebrows, and this latest update is unlikely to put many minds at rest. As we first revealed on GameFragger.com, scooper Daniel Richtman has learned that Call of Duty is expected to begin shooting next year and will have a modern-day setting.

This was to be expected, given the success of the Modern Warfare series, and backs up previous rumours.

However, the insider adds that "Berg [is] already eyeing some of his usual stars for roles." Looking back at his previous projects, Mark Wahlberg is the most likely possibility, having starred in five of the filmmaker's movies.

John Malkovich and Taylor Kitsch have also worked with Berg on more than one occasion, but we'd put money on Call of Duty being led by Wahlberg...for better or worse.

Berg's credits are a bit of a mixed bag, with titles like Friday Night Lights, The Kingdom, Hancock, Battleship, Lone Survivor, and Spenser Confidential. His collaborations with Wahlberg have been similarly hit-or-miss, both critically and commercially.

Paramount CEO David Ellison previously said that the studio is approaching the film "with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve."

“I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation," he added.

Activision president Rob Kostich said, "The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise."

Call of Duty has the potential to be a great movie. Some fans will be disappointed to hear that the franchise is moving away from its World War II roots, but a present-day setting is arguably a better option than the games set in the near future.

Stay tuned for updates on Call of Duty as we have them.