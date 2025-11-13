FALLOUT Season 2 Trailer And Poster Set The Stage For A New Vegas Civil War As Kumail Nanjiani Joins Cast

Prime Video has dropped a new trailer and poster for Fallout Season 2, and the stage is set for a full-blown civil war in the New Vegas Wastelands as Lucy (Ella Purnell) continues searching for her father.

By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

With just over a month to go until Fallout returns to Prime Video, a trailer and poster for the hit video game adaptation have been released (via GameFragger.com).

This epic sneak peek showcases action-packed sequences, mutated creatures, exciting cast reveals—including Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin—and thrilling mysteries on the wasteland's horizon. 

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Fallout Season 1's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

It's also been revealed that Justin Theroux will take on the role of Robert House, the founder of RobCo, who survived the bombs dropping to emerge as a major leader in New Vegas, controlling the strip from behind the scenes.

This sneak peek also digs a little deeper into Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul's (Walton Goggins) hunt for Hank MacLean (Kyle McLachlan), revealing more about how they'll attempt to navigate the dangers of New Vegas. We also see how the rest of the show's leads are dealing with the fallout (pun intended) of Fallout Season 1's finale. 

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. To date, Fallout Season 1 has amassed more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service's top three most-watched titles ever.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (YellowjacketsSweetpea), Aaron Moten (EmancipationFather Stu), Walton Goggins (The White LotusThe Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026. Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

image host
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/13/2025, 1:10 PM
Looking forward to it! Loved the first season. Walton Goggins is a treasure
mountainman
mountainman - 11/13/2025, 1:27 PM
@Wahhvacado -
cordeliatobias
cordeliatobias - 11/13/2025, 1:25 PM
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/13/2025, 1:32 PM
Looks great, really enjoyed the first season and this looks like it is going to be a blast!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/13/2025, 1:35 PM
The first season came outta nowhere for me. Never knew about the game or the reviews. 1st episode in and I stayed up an entire night to watch the first season. Didn't even stop to pee or poo. That's what multiple old coffee canisters are for!

Bring on season 2!

