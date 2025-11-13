FALLOUT Season 2 Trailer And Poster Set The Stage For A New Vegas Civil War As Kumail Nanjiani Joins Cast

With just over a month to go until Fallout returns to Prime Video, a trailer and poster for the hit video game adaptation have been released (via GameFragger.com).

This epic sneak peek showcases action-packed sequences, mutated creatures, exciting cast reveals—including Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin—and thrilling mysteries on the wasteland's horizon.

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Fallout Season 1's epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

It's also been revealed that Justin Theroux will take on the role of Robert House, the founder of RobCo, who survived the bombs dropping to emerge as a major leader in New Vegas, controlling the strip from behind the scenes.

This sneak peek also digs a little deeper into Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul's (Walton Goggins) hunt for Hank MacLean (Kyle McLachlan), revealing more about how they'll attempt to navigate the dangers of New Vegas. We also see how the rest of the show's leads are dealing with the fallout (pun intended) of Fallout Season 1's finale.

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. To date, Fallout Season 1 has amassed more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service's top three most-watched titles ever.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026. Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.