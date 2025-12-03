HELLDIVERS Movie Officially Moving Forward From STAR TREK Director - Could SPLINTER CELL Follow?

The hugely popular Helldivers video game franchise is heading to the big screen, but the filmmaker set to step behind the camera "is not a gamer." We also have a rumoured update on Splinter Cell plans...

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2025 09:12 AM EST
Source: GameFragger.com

As we first reported on GameFragger.comThe Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Fast and Furious and Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin has been tapped to helm a big-screen adaptation of Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers video game.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are developing the movie with Lin, who will also produce through his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner. Hutch Parker and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan also produce, while It and Annabelle writer Gary Dauberman has penned the screenplay.

Helldivers was released in 2015, and a sequel, Helldivers 2, followed in 2024. The series is one of PlayStation's biggest hits, and was recently made available on Xbox. 

In the Helldivers games, players step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy.

Helldivers don't go planet side without proper backup, and it's up to players to decide how and when to call it in. Not only do you have a host of superpowered primary weapons and customizable loadouts, but you can also call on stratagems during play. Enemies include Bugs, Cyborgs, and Illuminate, who threaten the fictional interplanetary and faux-democratic empire of Super Earth.

This may be considered bad or good, but the trade notes, "Lin is not a gamer and leaned into that as a strength when pitching his take on the material, said insiders. He aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology. There are plenty of details waiting to be drawn in, something that is compelling to the filmmaker."

Lin is still developing his take on One-Punch Man for Sony and is similarly attached to Brzrkr at Netflix, which is based on the comic created by Keanu Reeves. 

The filmmaker's credits include The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo DriftFast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and F9: The Fast Saga. He also took charge of Star Trek Beyond, the final instalment of the series, led by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. 

In other video game news, scooper @MyTimeToShineH is reporting today that a live-action Splinter Cell movie is back in development. Multiple attempts have been made to bring the franchise to theaters over the years, though there's currently no word on a creative team or how far along the project is.

As a reminder, the Splinter Cell games follow Sam Fisher, an elite covert agent in the NSA's top-secret division: Third Echelon. Keep checking back here for updates on both projects as we have them.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/3/2025, 9:08 AM
"director Justin Lin has been tapped"
User Comment Image

Sam Hargrave and/or David Leitch were right there.
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 12/3/2025, 10:02 AM
@MisterBones - So [frick]ing tired of having people direct movies about videogames without playing the [frick]ing game they're adapting, besides i'd rather have a new Splinter Cell than a movie any day
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/3/2025, 9:09 AM
I know it would be too meta and redundant but I don't care, get Paul Verhoeven.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/3/2025, 9:17 AM
Game has had its ups and downs but they just rolled out a very slimmed down version on PC reducing the file size from 154GB to 23GB which is nuts.

Hopefully they make it crazy and off some big names right at the start
LeonNova
LeonNova - 12/3/2025, 9:22 AM
You can't run from freedom
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2025, 9:35 AM
Cool, I haven’t played Helldivers but am familiar with the property…

The games are heavy on political satire and commentary/critique of fascism & nationalistic societies so I could see Lin going for a new age Starship Troopers vibe with this if that’s indeed the direction he plans to go.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’ll check it out if/when it happens considering Lin has other projects in development aswell but definitely interested moreso in Splinter Cell if that’s true!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/3/2025, 9:36 AM
I always wanted a Starship Troopers reboot ngl
mountainman
mountainman - 12/3/2025, 9:53 AM
Splinter Cell? Can we not make Sam Fisher an old man this time? Show was good but we really need first adaptations to star the versions of the characters that were popular in the source material and not start it off with a status quo change or focusing on other characters. Please make the next adaptation of Fisher in his prime. Tired of seeing tired old man versions of heroes so much.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/3/2025, 9:55 AM
@mountainman - Dewanda Wise as Sam Fisher 🤞🏼
WalletsOpen
WalletsOpen - 12/3/2025, 10:06 AM
@mountainman - A movie like John Wick adapting Double Agent and Conviction would be a badass kind of movie
mountainman
mountainman - 12/3/2025, 10:16 AM
@WalletsOpen - Yeah I would just prefer more stealth and infiltration and less over the top bombastic action.

I bet you could make a great Splinter Cell movie for a very modest budget.

