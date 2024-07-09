THE LAST OF US: Dina And Ellie Draw Their Guns In New Season 2 Set Photos - SPOILERS

THE LAST OF US: Dina And Ellie Draw Their Guns In New Season 2 Set Photos - SPOILERS

As filming continues in Vancouver, Canada, some new photos from the set of the second season of HBO's The Last of Us have been shared online...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Earlier this year, we got a blurry first glimpse of Isabela Merced filming scenes as Dina for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation. Now, thanks to some new photos from the Vancouver set, we have a much better look at the Madame Web and Superman actress as she patrols the streets with her gun drawn alongside Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

If you've played The Last of Us Part II video game, these photos will probably look very familiar. If not, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Seriously, these are massive SPOILERS - last chance!

Based on these shots, we'd say there's a good chance we're seeing Ellie and Dina shortly after arriving in Seattle in search of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her Washington Liberation Front allies after they brutally murdered Joel (Pedro Pascal).

There's always a chance that the show won't stick rigidly close to the game in this respect, but we can't imagine they'll keep Joel alive for the entire season (he dies pretty early on in the game).

Other new cast members include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) as Isaac, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

Related:

Recommended For You:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:21 AM
They are beautiful imagine being a woman
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/9/2024, 11:31 AM
@Malatrova15 - .....Meh. Too easy. 🫤
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:42 AM
@Ikusa - whats easy about being a misoginist incel? You think i wanted this? I have dreams brother, i went to conunity college i have a degree in graphic design using wordart.
Origame
Origame - 7/9/2024, 11:47 AM
@Malatrova15 - ...ok

?si=bkcbE2V-VwPsR7PP
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:50 AM
@Origame - this porn parody looks like fire...send the link bro
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/9/2024, 12:19 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Gross.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/9/2024, 11:26 AM
Pedro Pascal's schedule is too busy at any rate.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 7/9/2024, 11:30 AM
That's Ellie's Seattle outfit after she sets out for revenge, they're very likely killing off THAT major character in the season premiere.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/9/2024, 11:36 AM
@GaruVonDoom - I was really hoping we'd just get the story in chronological order so that S2 ends with that and S3 is all of Seattle
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/9/2024, 11:36 AM
@GaruVonDoom - Wouldn't expect to happen that quick, but it would be a good way to start the series with a shocking moment though. I hope they at least change how it happens a bit.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/9/2024, 11:56 AM
@GaruVonDoom - I feel like that is a mistake to do so early. Maybe episode 3 or 4.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 7/9/2024, 11:36 AM
The first season was fun. Pedro is getting work left and right in Hollywood. So when will we be seeing him in a dress? It's a rite of passage for success in tinsletown.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:44 AM
@Ikusa - his humilliation ritual is Fantastic 4
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/9/2024, 12:21 PM
@Malatrova15 - I thought his humiliation ritual was already WW84.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/9/2024, 11:42 AM
Isabela Merced’s agent needs a raise because he’s got her booked and busy
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 7/9/2024, 11:45 AM
God Bella Ramsay as Ellie is such poor casting, might even be worse than Pedro as Joel.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:49 AM
@Chaos200 - its like actors are out there portraying fictional people and stuff....whats wrong whit this people.😡
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 11:52 AM
"Love the man but man i'm tired of seeing Pedro Pascal everywhere i look ffs..."

Eh...case in point... :P

But hey, if they follow the game, reckon that's about to change, hahaha....sigh.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/9/2024, 12:19 PM
If this is like the first season I don’t think I’ll make it all the way through. First season was like a boring hand job from a pretty chick who’s kinda trying but isn’t good at and I’m the one asking if she’s done yet because it just isn’t working.
Colton
Colton - 7/9/2024, 12:24 PM
Very much looking forward to this. Season 1 was top tier

