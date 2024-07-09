THE LAST OF US: Dina And Ellie Draw Their Guns In New Season 2 Set Photos - SPOILERS

Earlier this year, we got a blurry first glimpse of Isabela Merced filming scenes as Dina for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation. Now, thanks to some new photos from the Vancouver set, we have a much better look at the Madame Web and Superman actress as she patrols the streets with her gun drawn alongside Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

If you've played The Last of Us Part II video game, these photos will probably look very familiar. If not, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Seriously, these are massive SPOILERS - last chance!

Based on these shots, we'd say there's a good chance we're seeing Ellie and Dina shortly after arriving in Seattle in search of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her Washington Liberation Front allies after they brutally murdered Joel (Pedro Pascal).

There's always a chance that the show won't stick rigidly close to the game in this respect, but we can't imagine they'll keep Joel alive for the entire season (he dies pretty early on in the game).

Other new cast members include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) as Isaac, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below.