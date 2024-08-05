THE LAST OF US Season 2 Teaser Gives Us A First Look At Kaitlyn Dever As Abby

HBO has released the first teaser for the second season of The Last of Us, and it features our first look at several new characters, including Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever)...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us
Source: Via GameFragger.com

HBO/Max has released the first official teaser for the second season of The Last of Us, and in addition to featuring some shots that should be very familiar to fans of the second video game, it gives us a first look at several new characters, including Jeffrey Wright as the villainous Isaac and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson.

We only catch a couple of brief glimpses of the young woman who will go on to become Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) nemesis, but the shots of Abby crawling through the snow while infected attempt to get tear through a chain-link fence suggests that season 2 will stick pretty close to the game when it comes to certain events.

We also see Joel (Pedro Pascal) being asked if he hurt Ellie in season 1 by Catherine O'Hara's (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)  mysterious character, to which he tearfully replies, "no... I saved her."

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Other new cast members for season 2 include Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) as Manny, Ariela Barer (How to Blow Up a Pipeline) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (You) as Nora, and Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James.

Filming has been taking place in Vancouver, since a significant part of the story in The Last of Us Part II game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Last of Us? Drop us a comment down below. 

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2024, 8:29 AM
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/5/2024, 8:38 AM
Really excited for this and Knight of Seven Kingdoms next year. If they can crack the DC TV code too, then HBO really will be unparalleled in terms of genre tv (though i’ve heard Hulu’s making a strong case for themselves with Shogun….)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2024, 8:42 AM
@tmp3 - I just hope they reference the night king again
