THE LAST OF US Season 2's Latest Episode Features A Big Cameo And Interesting Changes To The Game - SPOILERS

Tonight’s episode of The Last of Us explored Joel and Ellie’s relationship between the events of the first and season seasons, while an unexpected MCU actor shows up in a key role. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 10:05 PM EST
The latest episode of The Last of Us, "The Price," opens with a flashback to Joel’s teenage years and an argument with his father (played by Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again star Tony Dalton). He regularly beats his sons, but explains to Joel that he's trying to be better than his father by not putting them through what he went through, so that's…something.

Generational trauma is the theme here, with this instalment exploring how the violence inflicted on Joel by his father ultimately passes down to Ellie. 

Before getting there, we find Joel making Ellie a guitar for her birthday. She's burned her arm to hide the bite mark, and a year later, she and Joel celebrate her 16th by visiting a nearby museum where she gets to sit inside a space shuttle (this is pretty much a direct adaptation of what we saw in the game). 

Another year passes, and Ellie is quickly starting to grow up; Joel isn't happy with her taking drugs, getting a tattoo, and having sex, and doesn’t respond as well as he probably should have to learning that she's gay. They somewhat reconcile in the years that follow and go out on patrol together. 

They encounter therapist Gail Lyden's husband. He's been bitten, and Joel and Ellie disagree about how to handle the situation. He placates her by saying they'll take him home to say goodbye to his wife, but Joel shoots and kills him as soon as Ellie is gone. This is the tipping point for the teenager, and she angrily tells Gail what Joel did and figures out that he lied to her about what happened when he “saved” her from the Fireflies at the end of season 1.

They stop speaking, and we're eventually taken back to New Year's Eve and see Joel and Ellie talk on the porch after she returns home. He echoes his father's words about doing better, and while she can’t forgive him, she would like to try. Unfortunately, Ellie never gets a chance, as it’s the next day that Abby murders him. 

There are some differences from the game here, including where certain moments are revealed in the story (the conversation on the porch is saved for the end of The Last of Us Part II) with Gail's husband, and Joel telling Ellie another lie, the main new additions. The amount of time Joel and Ellie don’t speak is also shortened, though these moments still pack a powerful punch and that works better in the context of a TV series. 

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Other announced new additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

In our The Last of Us season 2 review, we concluded with, "Pedro Pascal is a force to be reckoned with in The Last of Us, and with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced matching him beat for beat, season 2 is a powerful, rousing triumph that cements this series as the best video game adaptation ever."

What did you think about The Last of Us' latest episode?

