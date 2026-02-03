RESIDENT EVIL REQUIEM: Maika Monroe Stars In Haunting Live-Action Trailer For Upcoming Video Game

Resident Evil Requiem arrives on February 27, and Capcom has now released a new live-action trailer for the latest instalment in the long-running survival horror game series, which really plays out more like a self-contained short film.

Horror mainstay Maika Monroe (Longlegs, It Follows, The Hand the Rocks the Cradle) stars as an unnamed mother attempting to keep her daughter alive following the original Raccoon City T-Virus outbreak in the '90s.

"We had a lot of extras in zombie makeup just cruising around, which was quite funny," Monroe tells Entertainment Weekly. "Cops and dogs and smoke machines — it was just chaos. I mean, it really felt like chaos."

As mother and daughter do their best to avoid the various monsters that have been unleashed upon the city, a flash-forward ultimately reveals their tragic fate.

"What I loved about it was it had a lot of heart," Monroe says. "It's really heartbreaking, the story that you're watching unfold. I just thought it was a really interesting and a new way to portray this video game coming out."

As far as we know, Monroe's character won't actually appear in the game itself, which will see the return of fan-favorite RC police officer Leon S. Kennedy.

A body has surfaced at an abandoned hotel in the Midwest, the latest in a mysterious string of deaths throughout the United States. FBI intelligence analyst Grace Ashcroft has been assigned to the case—in the same place where her mother was murdered eight years prior. But when word gets out that a police officer has gone missing at the hotel, veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy is also dispatched to the scene.

As Grace and Leon's paths converge, they must face their pasts and uncover the truth behind the Raccoon City Incident that changed the world forever. But while the terrors of their memories echo in their minds, will they relive the nightmare...or finally offer up a requiem for the dead?