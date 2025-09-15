50 Cent Goes All-In As STREET FIGHTER's Balrog In New Boxing Training Videos

The upcoming Street Fighter movie appears to be aiming for faithful, Street Fighter II-inspired character designs. Case in point: 50 Cent, who will play Balrog, recently shared a behind-the-scenes training video revealing he’ll sport the distinctive multi–widow’s peak hairstyle that defined the Shadaloo enforcer’s debut look.

While he's never thrown any hadoukens or sonic booms, classic Street Fighter II gamers are likely familiar with the character's reliance on charge-based punches and a limited, but highly effective, set of special moves.

Work hard when they hardly working, and they will be surprised at the outcome. I hit a 🥷🏾he gonna see a white light and hear Jesus say come to me child. LOL Street Fighter coming soon • https://t.co/WtNREs3AKy pic.twitter.com/fXdjzcysQj — 50cent (@50cent) September 14, 2025 I don’t expect you to understand my level of discipline but watch it, it’s entertaining. Street Fighter Coming soon, then Street Fighter ll BALROG! All Roads Lead to Shreveport • https://t.co/WtNREs3AKy pic.twitter.com/FyirkQUMhV — 50cent (@50cent) September 13, 2025

The confirmed cast for the movie now includes:

Noah Centineo as Ken

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Cody Rhodes as Guile

WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Andrew Schulz as Dan

Orville Peck as Vega

50 Cent as Balrog

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

The only longtime Street Fighter character that has yet to be cast or have it revealed is Sagat. Perhaps he's being saved for a sequel?

Filming on the new Street Fighter movie is currently underway in Australia. The project is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, aiming to bring the beloved fighting game franchise to life once again. Director Kitao Sakurai, known for directing the wild comedy Bad Trip, will be behind the camera, while the script comes from Dalan Musson, who previously worked on the Disney+ series Captain America: Brave New World.

Street Fighter is widely considered to be one of the cornerstones of the fighting game genre (alongside Mortal Kombat), with a long history of influence and innovation. But its cinematic history has been far less successful.

The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue earned a cult following thanks to its campy charm and exaggerated performances, despite receiving mixed reviews and only modest box office returns.

On the other hand, the 2009 spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was critically panned and is often cited as one of the genre’s worst video game adaptations of all-time.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Street Fighter is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.