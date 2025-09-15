50 Cent Goes All-In As STREET FIGHTER's Balrog In New Boxing Training Videos

50 Cent Goes All-In As STREET FIGHTER's Balrog In New Boxing Training Videos

Rapper 50 Cent has posted a training video for his upcoming role as Balrog in Street Fighter, showing off the boxer’s signature hairstyle.

By MarkJulian - Sep 15, 2025 11:09 AM EST
The upcoming Street Fighter movie appears to be aiming for faithful, Street Fighter II-inspired character designs. Case in point: 50 Cent, who will play Balrog, recently shared a behind-the-scenes training video revealing he’ll sport the distinctive multi–widow’s peak hairstyle that defined the Shadaloo enforcer’s debut look.

While he's never thrown any hadoukens or sonic booms, classic Street Fighter II gamers are likely familiar with the character's reliance on charge-based punches and a limited, but highly effective, set of special moves. 

Image

The confirmed cast for the movie now includes:

  • Noah Centineo as Ken
  • Andrew Koji as  Ryu
  • Cody Rhodes as Guile
  • WWE's Roman Reigns as Akuma
  • Jason Momoa as Blanka
  • Callina Liang as Chun-Li
  • Andrew Schulz as Dan
  • Orville Peck as Vega
  • 50 Cent as Balrog
  • David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
  • Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim
  • Olivier Richters as Zangief
  • Mel Jarnson as Cammy
  • Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
  • Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

The only longtime Street Fighter character that has yet to be cast or have it revealed is Sagat. Perhaps he's being saved for a sequel?

Filming on the new Street Fighter movie is currently underway in Australia. The project is a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, aiming to bring the beloved fighting game franchise to life once again. Director Kitao Sakurai, known for directing the wild comedy Bad Trip, will be behind the camera, while the script comes from Dalan Musson, who previously worked on the Disney+ series Captain America: Brave New World.

Street Fighter is widely considered to be one of the cornerstones of the fighting game genre (alongside Mortal Kombat), with a long history of influence and innovation. But its cinematic history has been far less successful.

The 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue earned a cult following thanks to its campy charm and exaggerated performances, despite receiving mixed reviews and only modest box office returns.

On the other hand, the 2009 spin-off Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was critically panned and is often cited as one of the genre’s worst video game adaptations of all-time.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Street Fighter is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/15/2025, 11:32 AM
I'll be honest. This gives me a little more hope that this is gonna be a fun flick. I was on the fence, thinking they might take it too seriously, but seeing that haircut tells me 'OH NO THEY WILL NOT' lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 11:37 AM
@JackDeth - given the director , I didn’t think that since his sensibilities tend to be quirky and eclectic so I can see him leaning into the more campy & colorful nature of the games.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 9/15/2025, 11:43 AM
@JackDeth - they learned their lesson with Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/15/2025, 12:14 PM
@JackDeth - Thank you for choosing to be honest about something like this, above all else.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/15/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Now I just want to see Cody Rhodes as Guile. lol
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/15/2025, 11:37 AM
Curtis really be the man. I know he kinda got that bully mentality, but i can't help but like him. Street Fighter had me when i heard it was set in the 90's. The cast has me excited.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/15/2025, 11:40 AM
Jesus 50 looks old
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/15/2025, 11:41 AM
If this movie is properly campy, I can see it being pretty fun
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 9/15/2025, 11:44 AM
@Wahhvacado - their trying not to pull a Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li again
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 11:49 AM
Ngl , I think he looks good for Balrog though I don’t think I have seen 50 act ever (though I heard he did well in the POWER series) so we’ll see about that.

Anyway , glad to see him putting in the effort and interested to see how his version will compare to the prior live action takes on the character.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Looking forward to this film honestly!!.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/15/2025, 11:59 AM
User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/15/2025, 12:00 PM
This movie is absolutely going to be the sleeper hit of 2026, calling it now
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 9/15/2025, 12:01 PM
He looks better than I expected him to in the clips he posted. I thought he looked terrible when they first showed him with the rest of the cast, but he might just surprise us here.
dracula
dracula - 9/15/2025, 12:19 PM
Cant be worst than the last 2

90’s MK clearly beat 90’s Street Fighter

How will 2020’s go

