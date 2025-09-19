James Gunn On PEACEMAKER Season 3, WONDER WOMAN's Height In The DCU, Plans For More Charlton Characters

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared several DCU updates, including plans for Wonder Woman's height, the chances of Peacemaker getting a third season, and more characters we could see in this world...

By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2025 08:09 AM EST
Wonder Woman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may be busy gearing up to start work on Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, but he's also found the time to answer fan questions on Threads.

The fifth episode of Peacemaker set the stage for three chapters that Gunn has repeatedly hyped up as being huge for the DCU. Season 2 doesn't have an obvious villain, prompting the filmmaker to share his take on who should be considered the show's "antagonist."

"Antagonist is a very broad (and despite its popular use, non-judgmental term)," Gunn shared. "So, depending on the storyline, the antagonist is Flag [Sr.], Harcourt, Peacemaker himself, or...someone else. 👀"

Who that "someone else" is remains to be seen, though Gunn has previously described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to Man of Tomorrow, a movie he said has been "much, much, much easier" to write than Superman and "so fun."

Will we get Peacemaker season 3? To that, he replied, "I think let's get to the end of the season before you answer that question."

Looking beyond the HBO Max series, Gunn said that he is a fan of Batwoman and told another fan that they "might be in luck" when he was quizzed about the odds of Charlton characters like the original Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, and The Question joining the DCU. 

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is currently hard at work on the Wonder Woman script, a movie that's repeatedly been described as a top priority for DC Studios. 

Many fans are hoping for a version of Diana Prince that's more in line with her comic book counterpart, but will that extend to the Amazon's height? On the page, she's taller than Superman, but seeing as David Corenswet is 6'4", finding a talented actress who is bigger than him won't be easy. 

"I don't think extreme height is the most important factor in casting [Wonder Woman]," Gunn stated. "That's all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn't feel good about her being taller than Superman - I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting."

Patty Jenkins had been attached to helm Wonder Woman 3 before DC Studios decided her and Gal Gadot's vision for the Justice League member didn't fit what they had planned for the new DCU. 

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status over the summer. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Let us know your thoughts on these latest DCU updates in the comments section below. 

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/19/2025, 8:26 AM
God no... NO MORE! If you like micropenis origies, then Peacemaker is for you. I have no idea how someone can watch Penguin and then watch Peacemaker and even remotely think Orgymaker is a good show.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/19/2025, 8:28 AM
@WalletsClosed - haven’t seen them both yet can’t be any worse some marvel shows she hulk horny want sex
jst5
jst5 - 9/19/2025, 8:33 AM
@dragon316 - Never watched She Hulk and never plan to....but yeah Peacemaker is really......bad!!!!I gave season 2 a legit shot but it's just really bad!
MR
MR - 9/19/2025, 9:09 AM
@WalletsClosed - is there another orgy scene in episode 5?
TheHummus
TheHummus - 9/19/2025, 9:24 AM
@WalletsClosed - it’s fun, and I’ve seen much worse on tv.

People watch different things on tv. Glad to have your perspective though but I’m genuinely interested to see where this pocket universe stuff goes.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 9/19/2025, 8:30 AM
Diana’s height and build have never stayed consistent over the years. Her original Golden Age incarnation was purposely slim and petite, with her strength coming from a “mind over matter” philosophy. So yeah, the actress’ height isn’t a big deal IMHO.
kseven
kseven - 9/19/2025, 8:30 AM
Awesome. Hail James Gunn!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/19/2025, 8:38 AM
Biggest pedophile comeback in history
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/19/2025, 9:16 AM
@Matchesz - you sure you want to open that can of worms?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/19/2025, 9:16 AM
@Matchesz - Second biggest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 8:41 AM
An antagonist doesn’t necessarily have to be a villain since all that term means is someone who is against the protagonist of the story which in this case is Peacemaker so someone like Rick Flag Sr being the former makes sense imo…

I’m still holding out to the theory that the other world is like Earth X or something where the Nazi’s/white supremacists reign supreme given the lack of POC’s so that would definitely turn that world aswell as Chris’s brother & father into antagonists which could be emotionally devastating for the character (unless that’s not the case and it was an intentional misdirect for the character or someone [frick]ed up in casting lol).

In regards to Man of Tomorrow , it makes sense that it’s much easier for him to write then Superman since he has said that he didn’t have an idea of what he would do with that character when Safran first suggested that he should direct it until he did one day so now that he’s established his version of Clark & his world , it makes crafting the next chapter in that story easier to some degree since he knows how to write those takes etc.

Also yes please to more Charlton characters , especially the Question since I would still love a show on HBO MAX!!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/19/2025, 8:41 AM
Wonder Woman’s height ??

I mean WTF

For [frick]s sakes
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2025, 8:49 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Tall [frick]ing Woman

That means TFW.

For [accuracy]'s sakes.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/19/2025, 8:44 AM
User Comment Image
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 9/19/2025, 9:19 AM
@MisterBones - Damn I miss Darwyn Cooke's art
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 8:53 AM
I would like her to be tall, but more importantly, she should be HENCH. Like Rhea Ripley buff.

User Comment Image
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 9/19/2025, 9:17 AM
@JackDeth - She alot better looking, out of character, than I 1st realized. Hope her career goes far
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 8:59 AM
Also he’s right in that height isn’t the most important aspect of casting WW imo…

I do personally think she needs to be statuesque to some degree though (aswell as have elegance & grace) so here my picks based on that & acting ability of course.

Charlee Fraser

User Comment Image

Monica Barbaro

User Comment Image

Melissanthi Mahut

User Comment Image
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 9/19/2025, 9:00 AM
I swear I'm so sick of hearing this guy talk. It's like when you're watching a YouTube video and the creator spends more of the runtime talking about how they made their video and what they want to make than talking about the actual subject matter.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 9:20 AM
@PapaSpank54 - Then tell reporters to stop asking him questions. No one is forcing you to read articles about him. Go cry somewhere else. This is a FAN SITE.

