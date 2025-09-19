James Gunn On PEACEMAKER Season 3, WONDER WOMAN's Height In The DCU, Plans For More Charlton Characters

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may be busy gearing up to start work on Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, but he's also found the time to answer fan questions on Threads.

The fifth episode of Peacemaker set the stage for three chapters that Gunn has repeatedly hyped up as being huge for the DCU. Season 2 doesn't have an obvious villain, prompting the filmmaker to share his take on who should be considered the show's "antagonist."

"Antagonist is a very broad (and despite its popular use, non-judgmental term)," Gunn shared. "So, depending on the storyline, the antagonist is Flag [Sr.], Harcourt, Peacemaker himself, or...someone else. 👀"

Who that "someone else" is remains to be seen, though Gunn has previously described Peacemaker season 2 as a "prequel" to Man of Tomorrow, a movie he said has been "much, much, much easier" to write than Superman and "so fun."

Will we get Peacemaker season 3? To that, he replied, "I think let's get to the end of the season before you answer that question."

Looking beyond the HBO Max series, Gunn said that he is a fan of Batwoman and told another fan that they "might be in luck" when he was quizzed about the odds of Charlton characters like the original Blue Beetle, Captain Atom, and The Question joining the DCU.

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is currently hard at work on the Wonder Woman script, a movie that's repeatedly been described as a top priority for DC Studios.

Many fans are hoping for a version of Diana Prince that's more in line with her comic book counterpart, but will that extend to the Amazon's height? On the page, she's taller than Superman, but seeing as David Corenswet is 6'4", finding a talented actress who is bigger than him won't be easy.

"I don't think extreme height is the most important factor in casting [Wonder Woman]," Gunn stated. "That's all I said earlier as well. I never said I didn't feel good about her being taller than Superman - I just said that would never be what I considered most important in her casting."

Patty Jenkins had been attached to helm Wonder Woman 3 before DC Studios decided her and Gal Gadot's vision for the Justice League member didn't fit what they had planned for the new DCU.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking," Gunn said of Wonder Woman's status over the summer. "I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days."

"So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out," the filmmaker added. "We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Let us know your thoughts on these latest DCU updates in the comments section below.