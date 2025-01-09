WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Explains Why Playing Storm In MCU X-MEN Reboot Is Her "Dream Role"

There's a rumor going around that Marvel Studios has met with Cynthia Erivo about potentially suiting-up as Storm in the upcoming X-Men reboot, and the Wicked star definitely sounds interested...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 09, 2025
Filed Under: X-Men

There's a rumor doing the rounds online that Marvel Studios has met with Cynthia Erivo about potentially playing Storm in the long-awaited X-Men reboot, and whether there's any truth to this or not, the Wicked star certainly seems interested in suiting-up as the powerful mutant hero.

Erivo was asked if there's a "dream role" she'd like to manifest while being interviewed by the National Board of Review.

"I really want to play Storm," she responded. "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world where we could do something like that."

While Erivo would be a huge get for Marvel Studios after her star-making turn in Wicked, we have heard that the studio is looking for actors in the early to mid-20s age range to play the MCU's Children of the Atom, which would follow if Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is indeed up for the role of Jean Grey as a previous rumor claimed.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

How would you feel about Cynthia Erivo playing Storm in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

MUTANT SAGA Rumor Reveals Plans For X-MEN, FANTASTIC FOUR, And The Next AVENGERS Movie After SECRET WARS
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/9/2025, 12:31 PM

NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yuck.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/9/2025, 12:32 PM
We need at least 5 more articles on this topic.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 12:35 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - The'll ruin the character going forward if they do this..Black Americans don't like Erivo anyhow because of the years worth of nasty stuff she's said about foundational Black Americans.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/9/2025, 12:51 PM
@DaHULK2000 - I hope it’s understood that I don’t want her to be storm. I was just being sarcastic about wanting more articles about this topic. Every time I see her in an interview I feel like I should be donating money to cancer research.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 12:55 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - nah..I get it..i just find this to be the sort of choice that can hurt the film going forword
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 12:36 PM
I haven't seen Wicked yet so I'm not really familiar with her performance to gage how she would fit. That said her poster reaction really rubbed me the wrong way
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 12:39 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - She's a genuinely brilliant actress... but she ain't Storm, imo.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 12:41 PM
@MarkCassidy - Storm will certainly be a tough casting. You really need someone with a commanding presence. Hopefully they nail it.

Planning to finally check out Wicked with the girlfriend this weekend, I've heard really great things.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 1/9/2025, 12:43 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - yeah that’s my only familiarity with her. Haven’t seen anything she’s in. I’d try not to just someone from one instagram post or whatever but I think they could find someone better and cheaper. Especially if Jean is in her early 20s
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 12:45 PM
@MarkCassidy - I guarantee you've never seen a single film she's been in. U don't need to shill because she's black..we don't want her anyhow.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 12:51 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Weird.. User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 12:53 PM
@DaHULK2000 - 😂 you seem nice and normal.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:00 PM
@MarkCassidy - I know the shills like you would feel like this, so I'm not surprised..you sold out any read credibility you had 12 years ago.

U literally Get paid to shill products for a organized consortium of pedophiles(Disney etc)

Is that normal?....should it be?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 1:05 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Yeahhhhhhh. So anyway, I've seen her in lots of movies and that Stephen King series, The Outsider, and she's been great in them all. If this is in any way triggering for you in might be time to sit down and have a little chat with someone.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 1:06 PM
@DaHULK2000 - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 1:08 PM
@DaHULK2000 - I literally want none of that and am an unaffiliated voter.

You seem to fantasize about this a lot are you sure it isn't you who wants these things?
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:11 PM
@MarkCassidy - you even got a picture with a pedo as ur profile pic.sheesh..a shills life is a sad one
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - She was brilliant in the Outsider.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Ha, oh man. There's saner locked up, as my dear old mam used to say.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Get a grip, dude.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - your just another closeted,left leaning racist,.who imagines blacks as heards of cattle to be directed. I'd be careful commenting on subjects like this since you'll only serve to expose yourself.

I welcome you to do so..
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 1:16 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Again you are the one bringing it up, repetitively...

User Comment Image
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:17 PM
@MarkCassidy - The number 1 job of anyone who's sold there soul to satan, is to pretend like they didnt.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:23 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - whew..the amount of shit smeared on your nose from you brown nosing the editors around here all the time must make it hard to Inhale enough air for your brain to function properly
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/9/2025, 1:23 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Good lord. Don’t forget your meds today, grandpappy.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:25 PM
@FrankenDad - Queer detected.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 1:27 PM
@DaHULK2000 - I'm not brown nosing anyone. I'm an individual who is able to make their own decisions on things in life and at times I will agree with people and at other times I will disagree.

What I won't do is what you are here and spewing vile and inaccurate information about people because you are upset about little insignificant things that a normal person continues their day over. You are having a tantrum. Maybe you should eat some food and take a nap
Evansly
Evansly - 1/9/2025, 1:28 PM
@NateBest - 👀
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/9/2025, 1:28 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - feces encrusted your hands are.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/9/2025, 1:29 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Acting irrational you are
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/9/2025, 12:37 PM
[frick] OFF, Respectfully.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/9/2025, 12:38 PM

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/9/2025, 12:39 PM
Forthas
Forthas - 1/9/2025, 12:43 PM
As much as I think Cynthia Erivo would do the role justice...I think a younger version of Storm is more appropriate especuially if they are going younger which they should...Jessica Allain has been in an indie comic book film and is on the younger side and looks very much like a lot of iterations of Storm....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 1/9/2025, 12:48 PM
Absolutely TF not. Keep her away from that role.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/9/2025, 12:51 PM
Hell NO!!!

here is our Storm


User Comment Image
User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 1/9/2025, 12:53 PM
Good actress but shes way too old. They need to cast a Storm that matches with the new Black Panther, T'Challa II.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/9/2025, 12:54 PM
If she claims victimhood (like she did with Poster-gate), she will get her wish.
GameOn
GameOn - 1/9/2025, 12:56 PM
Based on Wicked, I could see it. She’s got the look and she did a solid enough job commanding the screen.

If only she didn’t overreact about fan art once, she must be such a horrible person. I can’t imagine that inhumane level of negativity being brought to the MCU, no other actor in the franchise has ever been so awful and disgusting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/9/2025, 12:56 PM
I just find it funny how literally a day or so after this interview was conducted , we got the rumor of her being considered for the MCU version of Storm….

It could just be a coincidence but the timing makes me question the validity of that “report”.

Anyway if they are going with an older Storm then my pick is still Jodie Turner Smith…

User Comment Image

Cynthia is a good actress and could perhaps play Storm but I just don’t see it personally.
View Recorder