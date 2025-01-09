WICKED Star Cynthia Erivo Explains Why Playing Storm In MCU X-MEN Reboot Is Her "Dream Role"

There's a rumor doing the rounds online that Marvel Studios has met with Cynthia Erivo about potentially playing Storm in the long-awaited X-Men reboot, and whether there's any truth to this or not, the Wicked star certainly seems interested in suiting-up as the powerful mutant hero.

Erivo was asked if there's a "dream role" she'd like to manifest while being interviewed by the National Board of Review.

"I really want to play Storm," she responded. "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world where we could do something like that."

While Erivo would be a huge get for Marvel Studios after her star-making turn in Wicked, we have heard that the studio is looking for actors in the early to mid-20s age range to play the MCU's Children of the Atom, which would follow if Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is indeed up for the role of Jean Grey as a previous rumor claimed.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

How would you feel about Cynthia Erivo playing Storm in the MCU?

Cynthia Erivo tells NBR her next dream role is X-Men's Storm 👀🌩️ #NBRAwards #CynthiaErivo pic.twitter.com/LS8LNJekAv — National Board of Review (@NBRfilm) January 8, 2025

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."