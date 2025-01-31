X-MEN: Harris Dickinson Rumored To Be Up For The Role Of Cyclops In MCU Reboot

Though we're probably still a while away from some official news (as far as we know, a director isn't attached yet), X-Men casting rumors have been picking up steam over the past few weeks, and we now have word on another actor who could be in the mix to play Scott Summers.

According to Jeff Sneider on this week's episodes of The Hot Mic, Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) might be one of the actors Marvel Studios is looking at to play the leader of the team, Cyclops, in the long-awaited reboot.

This follows an earlier rumor which claimed that Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) is being eyed for the part.

Sneider does note that this is just something he's heard through the grapevine (if he thought Dickinson was actually in contention for the role he'd have included the story in his newsletter), but he "knows Marvel likes" the actor and thinks he could be a frontrunner.

Previous rumors have named Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink as a likely pick for Jean Grey, and we've heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."