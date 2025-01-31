X-MEN: Harris Dickinson Rumored To Be Up For The Role Of Cyclops In MCU Reboot

Babygirl and The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson is rumored to be on Marvel Studios radar to play Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men reboot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 31, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Though we're probably still a while away from some official news (as far as we know, a director isn't attached yet), X-Men casting rumors have been picking up steam over the past few weeks, and we now have word on another actor who could be in the mix to play Scott Summers.

According to Jeff Sneider on this week's episodes of The Hot Mic, Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) might be one of the actors Marvel Studios is looking at to play the leader of the team, Cyclops, in the long-awaited reboot.

This follows an earlier rumor which claimed that Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) is being eyed for the part.

Sneider does note that this is just something he's heard through the grapevine (if he thought Dickinson was actually in contention for the role he'd have included the story in his newsletter), but he "knows Marvel likes" the actor and thinks he could be a frontrunner.

Previous rumors have named Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink as a likely pick for Jean Grey, and we've heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri is on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit (but will it be Channing Tatum?) are also expected to be on the team.

Though Marvel does (finally) appear to be making progress on the elusive X-Men movie, official updates have been few and far between. All we know for sure is that Michael Lesslie is currently working on the script, and that a director is being sought.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

kg8817
kg8817 - 1/31/2025, 11:13 AM
I mean sure, yeah. Looks the part. Compared to that other kid from Scream.

Just get it going already.
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 1/31/2025, 11:14 AM
He could pull it off. He has the look and the acting chops.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:24 AM
@MurfDyson -
That's good.
thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/31/2025, 11:14 AM
I can see it User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 11:15 AM
hes white
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/31/2025, 11:15 AM
@harryba11zack - shut the [frick] up
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:19 AM
@bobevanz -

You don't need to shut up, but you should sit in judgment on yourself.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - SO tell me homie G, level with me here on the down low, is my critical assessment wrong? or is it factually correct to the data that we have just been provided?
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:23 AM
@harryba11zack -

And that's alright. 🙂
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 1/31/2025, 11:26 AM
@harryba11zack - 😂😂😂😂😂 what?
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/31/2025, 11:26 AM
@harryba11zack - As he should be.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/31/2025, 11:16 AM
I could see it. I'm still holding out for Glen Powell but he might be too old if they're going the First Class route
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/31/2025, 11:22 AM
@bobevanz - Maybe for Captain America. But again he might be too old.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 11:22 AM
@bobevanz - Powell would be sick ngl, Daisy Edgar Jones could be a good Jean Grey but that's more tied to recency bias from Twisters with how they play off of each other - if they are visually going for Chris Claremont's Jean & Scott in terms of age etc
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/31/2025, 11:16 AM
He actually looks the part

And remember, he will have a big part in the MCU moving forward if Marvel is truly doing an
Avengers vs X-Men finale to the mutant saga
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:22 AM
Can he act well?

Will it matter after Feige demands that Scott is turned into a fool because he's a straight White man?

I'm okay with almost any attractive enough, talented enough straight White man playing Cyclops. Better than some alternatives.
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 1/31/2025, 11:22 AM
For the younger cast, they should pick from the mid to late 90s. These characters are about to carry the MCU for the next 10+ years. A good crop of talent from that era and they're good to go.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:28 AM
@MurfDyson -

So actors around 25 to 30 currently?

They'd be even older when cameras start rolling.

Maybe the younger mutants who aren't Charles and Erik could almost all be under 30.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:30 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
Actors under 30.

Obviously James Howlett wouldn't be under 30.

If they want they could use makeup to age up some of the actors.
Stretcho616
Stretcho616 - 1/31/2025, 11:24 AM
in terms of typecasting, if Jeremy Allen White were taller and had a deep voice, I'd bet on him as Magnus / Magneto
Forthas
Forthas - 1/31/2025, 11:25 AM
Uhhh! Not horrible, but not inspired! He would work better as Colossus.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/31/2025, 11:25 AM
I'd like more of your X-Men please, Marvel.

And more Supernatural/Magical threats.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/31/2025, 11:26 AM
I just realized Jean is a redhead. If anyone, she will be raceswapped to a black person.

The lefty loons are obsessed with making redhead characters black.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/31/2025, 11:28 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Ginger lives matter!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 11:27 AM
He’s got the looks imo and the acting chops (though I have only seen him in The King’s Man) so I would be down to have him as the MCU Cyclops if he gets it…

User Comment Image

He would definitely fit the nickname “Slim” too that Wolverine would call Scott on the comics haha.

