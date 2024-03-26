BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE Trailer Sends Its Leads On The Run As Will Smith And BATGIRL Directors Make Comeback

Sony Pictures has finally shared the first trailer for Bad Boys 4 (via ActioNewz.com), revealing the movie will be titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The studio has also confirmed this fourth instalment will arrive in theaters on June 7, giving them just a few short months to build hype for Will Smith's comeback feature.

The next Bad Boys movie marks his first blockbuster since he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards, the same night Smith took home the Oscar for "Best Actor" thanks to his performance in King Richard.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which will see Mike and Marcus go on the run, also serves as a return for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped their near-completed Batgirl movie. Adil & Bilall also helmed Bad Boys for Life, the highest-grossing movie of 2020 (it was a hit, but it took the record because it was released before the pandemic shuttered theaters).

"This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run," reads a brief synopsis.

The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995 and followed the title characters as they attempted to recover stolen drugs while overcoming their differences. The sequel, Bad Boys II, followed in 2003 and sees the detectives investigating drug trafficking while dealing with family matters. Both movies were helmed by Transformers' Michael Bay.

Adil & Bilall's Bad Boys for Life explored themes of ageing and partnership as the detectives confronted a new threat, and this fourth instalment looks set to pick up where that one left us.

Directed by Adil & Bilall from a script by Chris Bremner, Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

The movie is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad, with Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner, and Martin Lawrence serving as executive producers.

Check out the first Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer below along with an X post from Smith hyping up the movie.