BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE Trailer Sends Its Leads On The Run As Will Smith And BATGIRL Directors Make Comeback

The first trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has been released, with Mike and Marcus forced to go on the run as Will Smith and Batgirl directors Adil & Bilall look to make their Hollywood comebacks...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 26, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

Sony Pictures has finally shared the first trailer for Bad Boys 4 (via ActioNewz.com), revealing the movie will be titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The studio has also confirmed this fourth instalment will arrive in theaters on June 7, giving them just a few short months to build hype for Will Smith's comeback feature. 

The next Bad Boys movie marks his first blockbuster since he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards, the same night Smith took home the Oscar for "Best Actor" thanks to his performance in King Richard.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which will see Mike and Marcus go on the run, also serves as a return for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped their near-completed Batgirl movie. Adil & Bilall also helmed Bad Boys for Life, the highest-grossing movie of 2020 (it was a hit, but it took the record because it was released before the pandemic shuttered theaters). 

"This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run," reads a brief synopsis. 

The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995 and followed the title characters as they attempted to recover stolen drugs while overcoming their differences. The sequel, Bad Boys II, followed in 2003 and sees the detectives investigating drug trafficking while dealing with family matters. Both movies were helmed by Transformers' Michael Bay.

Adil & Bilall's Bad Boys for Life explored themes of ageing and partnership as the detectives confronted a new threat, and this fourth instalment looks set to pick up where that one left us.

Directed by Adil & Bilall from a script by Chris Bremner, Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

The movie is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad, with Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner, and Martin Lawrence serving as executive producers. 

Check out the first Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer below along with an X post from Smith hyping up the movie.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/26/2024, 11:08 AM
I'm in. Will and Marty Mar's chemistry never dwindles. Some dope shots in that trailer. That gun toss was inventive.

Reggie is back again
User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 3/26/2024, 11:10 AM
@GhostDog - Oh shit, Reggie's back?! I gotta watch this trailer asap.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 11:22 AM
@Fares - he was in the last one too briefly

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 11:25 AM
@GhostDog - yep , that gun toss was cool

Also , those bastards did not just frame Captain Howard!!.

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/26/2024, 11:57 AM
@GhostDog - Im watching for sure, but can't help but see Will in a different light after his emotional outburst and slapping another grown man on stage shown to the world.

I hope this movie rights that..

How much ya'll wana bet Chris Rock drops a special around the same time. 🤣
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 3/26/2024, 11:10 AM
Now would be the perfect time for Will to dump Jada’s ass and kick off the summer with movie! Gain some of that cred back!
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/26/2024, 11:11 AM
Looks good🔥💪✌️🖖
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 11:14 AM
Looks like it’ll be about as enjoyable as the last which I thought was decent (and the best one so far imo) so I’ll check it out!!.

The chemistry between Smith & Lawrence still seems on point and I’m glad Jacob Scipio is back since I liked him in the last one.

User Comment Image

Also technically Emancipation was Smith’s comeback but since it was I think just on Apple TV+ then this is his theatrical one.
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 11:14 AM
After his Boondocks moment at the Oscars, Smith is wasting no time making the movies his fans have been asking for

I am legend 2

Bad boys sequels

What next he going to find a way to come back and get the third independence day made?

Men in black 4

Irobot 2

Hitch 2 Son of a Hitch

Hancock 2

Not a big smith fan, like some of his movies but dont think ive ever watched anything because of him
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/26/2024, 11:20 AM
@dracula -


I am legend 2 and bad boys 4 were already in the works before the slap💁


But I get the point🖖
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 11:22 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - technically i am legend 2 has been in the works since the first film came out

Dont think it got traction though until recently
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2024, 11:17 AM
The only redemption Will Smith can have is if Chris Rock is in this and knocks him tf out
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 11:18 AM
Never got into these
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 3/26/2024, 11:19 AM
I don't believe this movie is gonna do well at the box office and it's a shame for Martin Lawrence.

Will Smith has lost most of his fan base now and really don't support his work anymore.
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 11:24 AM
@SteelGunZ -

Is it because of the slap or because he let GI Jane air their dirty laundry for the public to see and they cant take him seriously anymore
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 3/26/2024, 11:29 AM
@dracula - All of the above!
dracula
dracula - 3/26/2024, 11:19 AM
Curb your enthusiasm just did a joke about the slap and it aired on oscar night
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/26/2024, 11:20 AM
MUCH NEEDED COMEBACK!!!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/26/2024, 11:21 AM
"Sony Pictures has finally shared the first trailer for Bad Boys 4 (via ActioNewz.com)"

Whoa, Sony shared the trailer via ActioNewz.com?!? That is HUGE for ActioNews.com!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2024, 11:26 AM
Bad Boys ranking (favorite to least).

1.Bad Boys For Life
2.Bad Boys/Bad Boys 2

User Comment Image
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 3/26/2024, 11:27 AM
Looks much better than the last one (which I still enjoyed. Didn't care for the witch angle they went with. Just didn't seem to fit the tone of the franchise.) Martin looks more physical which was missing for me in the last one. It just has such a different look than the way Michael Bay filmed them. Kinda looking like they are going the F&F route with the movies lol. Still HYPED!!!
Order66
Order66 - 3/26/2024, 11:33 AM
Holy shit that looks [frick]ing awesome and funny! Bad boys is at its best when it’s rated R.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/26/2024, 11:34 AM
They fast and Furious-ized Bad Boys! No Thanks! That ship has sailed!
TheloniousJay
TheloniousJay - 3/26/2024, 11:51 AM
Of course, I will be seeing this in the theaters. Number 3 wasn't as good as the Bay films. However, it was still fun. In this one, they also look better. Both of their ages (and weight) were showing in #3.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2024, 11:55 AM
Looks fun AF. Let's go!!!

