PATHAAN Star Deepika Padukone Announced As First Bollywood Actor To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

PATHAAN Star Deepika Padukone Announced As First Bollywood Actor To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In exciting news, it's been announced that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year, making her the first Indian ever to receive the honor!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 02, 2025 10:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Billboard

In exciting news, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2025–26 class of Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees, featuring several familiar names for comic book movie fans, including Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Also among the honorees is global superstar Deepika Padukone (Pathaan; Chennai ExpressOm Shanti Om), who is set to become the first Indian actress primarily known for her work in Bollywood films to receive this prestigious honor.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Padukone has firmly established herself as one of the most bankable and respected actresses in Indian cinema, celebrated for both her box office success and critical acclaim. She made a spectacular debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, instantly becoming an overnight sensation. Her versatility then shone in Cocktail, where she began to break away from the conventional heroine mold, and in Piku, where her understated performance as a dutiful daughter earned widespread praise.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she portrayed the introverted yet strong-willed Naina—a character that continues to resonate deeply with younger generations. Her collaborations with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat showcased her ability to bring emotional depth to visually stunning roles. She has continued to explore complex characters in Tamasha and Gehraiyaan, and more recently, has become a bona fide action star with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (her Hollywood debut) and the aerial spectacle Fighter.

Padukone’s biggest box office hits have come alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, with massive blockbuster successes like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. Her brief but powerful cameo in Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan again reinforced her status as India’s top leading lady.

Coming up, she will reunite with SRK in the 2026 film King and also star in an untitled sci-fi project directed by Jawan filmmaker Atlee.

In 2018, Padukone was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and later received the TIME100 Impact Award, a further testament to her global impact both on and off the screen.

No date has been scheduled for her ceremony just yet, but recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. The Walk of Fame will then announce the ceremony approximately 10 days prior to the event on their official website.

Here's the full list of recipients (via Billboard):

Recordings: Recordings Air Supply, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Paulinho da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Intocable, Angélique Kidjo, Lyle Lovett

Motion Pictures: Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous), and Tony Scott (Posthumous)

Television: Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony), Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Lea Salonga, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Sports Entertainment: Shaquille O’Neal

FAST X: PART 2 Will Somehow Bring Brian O'Conner Back To The Franchise According To Vin Diesel
Related:

FAST X: PART 2 Will Somehow Bring Brian O'Conner Back To The Franchise According To Vin Diesel
F1: THE MOVIE Review: A $300 Million Vanity Project For Formula 1 That Fails To Do Right By The Sport
Recommended For You:

F1: THE MOVIE Review: "A $300 Million Vanity Project For Formula 1 That Fails To Do Right By The Sport"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Reginator
Reginator - 7/3/2025, 7:39 AM
is it still the hollywood walk of fame? if someone has never had a hollywood hit why would they qualify?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 7:47 AM
Cool , congrats to her!!.

She’s obviously gorgeous and a good actress imo whose performances I usually tend to enjoy.

Looking forward to seeing her in King and the movie itself!!.

User Comment Image
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 7/3/2025, 7:52 AM
I mean good for her, that’s pretty amazing but why not honor someone like Irrfan Kahn, who has had a prolific Hollywood career? Or maybe actress Priyanka Chopra?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder