PATHAAN Star Deepika Padukone Announced As First Bollywood Actor To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In exciting news, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2025–26 class of Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees, featuring several familiar names for comic book movie fans, including Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Also among the honorees is global superstar Deepika Padukone (Pathaan; Chennai Express; Om Shanti Om), who is set to become the first Indian actress primarily known for her work in Bollywood films to receive this prestigious honor.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Padukone has firmly established herself as one of the most bankable and respected actresses in Indian cinema, celebrated for both her box office success and critical acclaim. She made a spectacular debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, instantly becoming an overnight sensation. Her versatility then shone in Cocktail, where she began to break away from the conventional heroine mold, and in Piku, where her understated performance as a dutiful daughter earned widespread praise.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, she portrayed the introverted yet strong-willed Naina—a character that continues to resonate deeply with younger generations. Her collaborations with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat showcased her ability to bring emotional depth to visually stunning roles. She has continued to explore complex characters in Tamasha and Gehraiyaan, and more recently, has become a bona fide action star with xXx: Return of Xander Cage (her Hollywood debut) and the aerial spectacle Fighter.

Padukone’s biggest box office hits have come alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, with massive blockbuster successes like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Pathaan. Her brief but powerful cameo in Khan’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan again reinforced her status as India’s top leading lady.

Coming up, she will reunite with SRK in the 2026 film King and also star in an untitled sci-fi project directed by Jawan filmmaker Atlee.

In 2018, Padukone was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and later received the TIME100 Impact Award, a further testament to her global impact both on and off the screen.

No date has been scheduled for her ceremony just yet, but recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. The Walk of Fame will then announce the ceremony approximately 10 days prior to the event on their official website.

Here's the full list of recipients (via Billboard):

Recordings: Recordings Air Supply, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Paulinho da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Intocable, Angélique Kidjo, Lyle Lovett

Motion Pictures: Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous), and Tony Scott (Posthumous)

Television: Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos (double ceremony), Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Lea Salonga, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Sports Entertainment: Shaquille O’Neal