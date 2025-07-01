THE RUNNING MAN: Glen Powell Tries Not To Die In Explosive New Trailer For Edgar Wright's Latest

THE RUNNING MAN: Glen Powell Tries Not To Die In Explosive New Trailer For Edgar Wright's Latest

Following a quick tease, the first official trailer for The Running Man has found its way online, offering an action-packed look at Edgar Wright's latest film starring Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 01, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi

With Jurassic World Rebirth making its long-awaited debut tomorrow, Paramount is the latest studio to drop a high profile sneak peak this week, offering up the first official trailer for Edgar Wright's upcoming dystopian thriller The Running Man, which stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick; Twisters; Anyone But You) in the lead role.

The film's synopsis reads, "In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

The film is a new adaptation of the 1982 novel of the same name by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman) and is the second live-action adaptation after the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

In addition to Powell, the cast features William H. Macy (Fargo; Shameless; Boogie Nights), Lee Pace (Foundation; Guardians of the Galaxy; Pushing Daisies), Emilia Jones (CODA; Locke & Key; Fairyland), Michael Cera (Superbad; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World; Juno), Daniel Ezra (All American; A Discovery of Witches; Blood Cells), Jayme Lawson (The Batman; Till; The Woman King), Colman Domingo (Euphoria; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Rustin), and Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men; Avengers: Infinity War; Dune).

The Running Man hits theaters, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Premium Large Format, and IMAX on November 7!

Check out the new trailer, poster, and stills below:

TRM-03669-K

TRM-11140-R

TRM-DOM-Online-Teaser-1-Sheet-05-FIN6

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

THE RUNNING MAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Official Look At Glen Powell's Ben Richards
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Official Look At Glen Powell's Ben Richards
PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer & Poster: See Ryan Gosling Put The Not In Astronaut For SPIDER-VERSE Creative Team
Recommended For You:

PROJECT HAIL MARY Trailer & Poster: See Ryan Gosling "Put The Not In Astronaut" For SPIDER-VERSE Creative Team

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/1/2025, 11:17 AM
Looks like some good action pieces and decent direction, but has a very been there done that vibe.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2025, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image

Only in a remake.
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/1/2025, 11:19 AM
@Lisa89 - Only in the re-runs..
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/1/2025, 11:19 AM
FANTASTIC!!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/1/2025, 11:20 AM
Seems exciting
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/1/2025, 11:21 AM
I gave up after 50 seconds, that finger asss slap did me in.
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2025, 11:26 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Does this mean if someone tries to drag you to see 'Superman' next month, you would consider it attempted murder?
Forthas
Forthas - 7/1/2025, 11:26 AM
User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/1/2025, 11:26 AM
Looks like an Amazon movie made for streaming.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 7/1/2025, 11:28 AM
Captain Freedom: Forget it, Paramount Studios, I won't do it! I don't need this re-make! This stuff is garbage! I was crapping on dog sh*t remakes like this ten years ago with my bare hands!

I'm not going for any of Running Man In Name Only crap! This is an art form of inspiration and originality. Code of the Cinephile!

And where the heck are THE STALKERS?!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/1/2025, 11:28 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/1/2025, 11:28 AM
Looks pretty fun, more optimistic than not about this one with Edgar Wright at the helm.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/1/2025, 11:29 AM
Didn’t realise it was based on a book until recently. Imma compare this to the 80s original starring Schwarzenegger which was a great film and one of his best performances and movies. This looks fun, innovative with an impressive cast. Glen looks good in the lead role and Michael Cera as some crazy hobo makes this look very entertaining. Will definitely check it out.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/1/2025, 11:29 AM
Looks like cheap straight to streaming shit.
This guy's no Arnold either.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder