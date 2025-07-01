THE RUNNING MAN: Glen Powell Tries Not To Die In Explosive New Trailer For Edgar Wright's Latest

With Jurassic World Rebirth making its long-awaited debut tomorrow, Paramount is the latest studio to drop a high profile sneak peak this week, offering up the first official trailer for Edgar Wright's upcoming dystopian thriller The Running Man, which stars Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick; Twisters; Anyone But You) in the lead role.

The film's synopsis reads, "In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

The film is a new adaptation of the 1982 novel of the same name by Stephen King (under his pseudonym Richard Bachman) and is the second live-action adaptation after the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to Powell, the cast features William H. Macy (Fargo; Shameless; Boogie Nights), Lee Pace (Foundation; Guardians of the Galaxy; Pushing Daisies), Emilia Jones (CODA; Locke & Key; Fairyland), Michael Cera (Superbad; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World; Juno), Daniel Ezra (All American; A Discovery of Witches; Blood Cells), Jayme Lawson (The Batman; Till; The Woman King), Colman Domingo (Euphoria; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Rustin), and Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men; Avengers: Infinity War; Dune).

The Running Man hits theaters, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Premium Large Format, and IMAX on November 7!

Check out the new trailer, poster, and stills below: