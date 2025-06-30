FAST X: PART 2 Will Somehow Bring Brian O'Conner Back To The Franchise According To Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel drops major Fast X: Part 2 news, confirming an April 2027 release, the return to LA street racing, and Brian O’Conner’s shocking comeback!

By MarkJulian - Jun 30, 2025 09:06 AM EST
Vin Diesel surprised fans at FuelFest in Pomona, California, by sharing major updates about Fast X: Part 2, the next and final chapter in the main Fast & Furious series.

The film, also known as Fast & Furious 11, is being developed as the grand conclusion to the long-running franchise. Diesel confirmed that Universal is currently aiming for a theatrical release in April 2027.

He also revealed that the movie will return to the franchise’s roots, focusing once again on the street racing culture of Los Angeles that started it all.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Diesel’s announcement that Brian O’Conner will appear in the film. How the character will return is still unclear. After actor Paul Walker’s tragic death during the making of Furious 7, Brian’s final scenes were completed with the help of Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, along with CGI. A similar approach is expected for the upcoming film, likely using more advanced visual effects.

The news has generated a lot of discussion among fans. While some are excited to see Brian included in the series finale, others have mixed feelings. Many see his return as a heartfelt tribute to Walker and the friendship between Brian and Dom, which helped define the heart of the franchise.

However, some fans believe bringing Brian back may cross a line. They argue it could feel disrespectful to Walker’s legacy and worry that the decision is more about boosting ticket sales, especially after the last movie failed to meet box office expectations.

As the final film moves closer to production, fans are watching closely to see how the story will wrap up and how the return of Brian O’Conner will fit into the saga’s emotional farewell.

Director Louis Leterrier has previously teased that the finale will be emotional, stating, "You're going to cry. Part 2 is going to be a sad one."

He went on to say, " In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end, Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you."

Despite being the final installment in the main Fast and the Furious franchise, there are several spin-offs in the works, so while Dom Torreto's story may be coming to a close, expect Universal to deliver more high octane thrills in the years to come.

Skestra
Skestra - 6/30/2025, 10:04 AM
If Deadpool can dig up Logan, why can't Dom?
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 6/30/2025, 10:11 AM
This must be based on the incomparable Final Fantasy X-2. Tidus wasn’t really in that either.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/30/2025, 10:13 AM
Maybe they have old footage of him that never made it to a final cut. I believe they did that with Carrie Fisher and built scenes around those dialogues.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 10:33 AM
@Forthas - There are a bunch of tricks they can do, likely a layered approach like they did with the Bladerunner sequel combining lookalike standin, prior footage from the original, CGI and original actors voice the latter part can be done convincingly with AI using all prior filming of him as the character for it to learn from esp if one of the brothers reads the lines then tweaked to be more like Paul's using an AI voice modulator.

As long as full family consent and full wage he would have been given going to his family and/or a charity in his name I don't see it as an issue considering how close in RL the two stars were thus wouldn't go there if conidere it disrespectfull or against what Paul would want.

I have WAY bigger issues with where the franchise has ended up for this to be the issue to worry about for me anyway.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/30/2025, 10:18 AM
As long as the production got approval from his family, I think this should be a non-issue.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/30/2025, 10:20 AM
Yeah… this might be a bad move Torreto.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/30/2025, 10:20 AM
Not sure how I feel about that?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/30/2025, 10:30 AM
Awesome? And why are these still happening!?¿?
RealTurner
RealTurner - 6/30/2025, 10:34 AM
@Nonameforme - Why did Bay make 5 Transformers and DC make Aquaman II?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/30/2025, 10:33 AM
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/30/2025, 10:35 AM
Depends on his “return” tbh.

Like is he a main character — ehh, sounds distasteful

Does he just show up with the family for the final few moments - okay, I can see they and that’s alright
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/30/2025, 10:36 AM
Ghostbusters did it. won't be the last. I'm waiting for Superman V with CGI Christopher Reeve.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/30/2025, 10:45 AM
@JacobsLadder - already happened.

We don't talk about that movie.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/30/2025, 10:41 AM
User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 6/30/2025, 10:44 AM
at some point there will be no more live actors, just AI generated characters.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/30/2025, 10:50 AM
User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/30/2025, 10:59 AM
Please do one for when Sue Storm says "As a family" with he fast and furious crew

