FAST X: PART 2 Will Somehow Bring Brian O'Conner Back To The Franchise According To Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel surprised fans at FuelFest in Pomona, California, by sharing major updates about Fast X: Part 2, the next and final chapter in the main Fast & Furious series.

The film, also known as Fast & Furious 11, is being developed as the grand conclusion to the long-running franchise. Diesel confirmed that Universal is currently aiming for a theatrical release in April 2027.

He also revealed that the movie will return to the franchise’s roots, focusing once again on the street racing culture of Los Angeles that started it all.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Diesel’s announcement that Brian O’Conner will appear in the film. How the character will return is still unclear. After actor Paul Walker’s tragic death during the making of Furious 7, Brian’s final scenes were completed with the help of Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, along with CGI. A similar approach is expected for the upcoming film, likely using more advanced visual effects.

The news has generated a lot of discussion among fans. While some are excited to see Brian included in the series finale, others have mixed feelings. Many see his return as a heartfelt tribute to Walker and the friendship between Brian and Dom, which helped define the heart of the franchise.

However, some fans believe bringing Brian back may cross a line. They argue it could feel disrespectful to Walker’s legacy and worry that the decision is more about boosting ticket sales, especially after the last movie failed to meet box office expectations.

As the final film moves closer to production, fans are watching closely to see how the story will wrap up and how the return of Brian O’Conner will fit into the saga’s emotional farewell.

Director Louis Leterrier has previously teased that the finale will be emotional, stating, "You're going to cry. Part 2 is going to be a sad one."

He went on to say, " In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end, Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you."

Despite being the final installment in the main Fast and the Furious franchise, there are several spin-offs in the works, so while Dom Torreto's story may be coming to a close, expect Universal to deliver more high octane thrills in the years to come.