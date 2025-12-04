Jason Statham Is Unleashed As SHELTER Trailer Sees An Elite Assassin Confront His Deadly Past

After headlining The Beekeeper in 2024 and A Working Man in 2025, action mainstay Jason Statham is gearing up to launch 2026 with another high-octane thriller.

His next project, Shelter, once again puts Statham in familiar but fan-favorite territory (at least according to the box office) as an unstoppable, lone-wolf/one-man army who refuses to break under pressure or opposition.

Specifically in this upcoming film, Statham plays Mason, a former assassin who's forced to come out of retirement to protect a young girl.

The Beekeeper pulled in an impressive $162 million globally on a relatively lean $40 million budget, while A Working Man brought in $98 million with a comparable cost.

With that kind of recent track record behind him, it’s safe to say expectations are that Shelter will be aiming to match, if not surpass, those solid box office performances.

Shelter is scheduled to hit theaters on January 30, 2026, positioning Statham for yet another adrenaline-fueled kickoff to the year.

The film's director, Ric Roman Waugh, previously revealed, "(Statham’s character is) this mysterious guy that’s been living in this abandoned lighthouse for over 10 years alone, isolated on this island."

"A young girl and her uncle keep bringing him supplies. He won't give them the time of day until one day he has to save her life, and now is stuck with her. He gets exposed to the world, and you realize that he has this mysterious past that has haunted him and he's now a wanted man that's on the hunt."

"It becomes a great movie about our own morality today and about a guy that was wrongfully accused and tried to do the right things. What you get is this great big action ride with two lost souls that find each other and become family."

Waugh went on to praise young Hamnet actress Bodhi Rae Breathach for her role in the story, adding, "The heart of it became about the way that you're looking for Natalie Portman in The Professional (or) Dakota Fanning in Man on Fire. Who's going to bring it?"

You can’t stay hidden forever. Jason Statham stars in #Shelter. Watch the trailer now. In cinemas Jan 30. pic.twitter.com/N7wZPXfBGa — Black Bear UK (@BlackBearUK) December 2, 2025 SHELTER, in cinemas January 30, 2026. Trailer Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GYy5mNHS3R — Black Bear UK (@BlackBearUK) December 1, 2025



"On a remote coastal island, a man living in self-imposed exile rescues a young girl from a deadly storm. This action sets off a chain of events, bringing him out of seclusion and both into harm’s way. As their lives intertwine, he must navigate protecting the orphaned girl while battling enemies from is past - setting them both on a breathless odyssey for survival and a deeper journey toward redemption."

"Shelter stars Jason Statham, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Bodhi Rae Breathach."

"The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script written by Ward Perry."