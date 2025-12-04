Jason Statham Is Unleashed As SHELTER Trailer Sees An Elite Assassin Confront His Deadly Past

Jason Statham steps back into familiar action territory as Mason, a retired assassin who’s reluctantly dragged back into action to safeguard a young girl, in the upcoming action thriller Shelter.

Dec 04, 2025
After headlining The Beekeeper in 2024 and A Working Man in 2025, action mainstay Jason Statham is gearing up to launch 2026 with another high-octane thriller.

His next project, Shelter, once again puts Statham in familiar but fan-favorite territory (at least according to the box office) as an unstoppable, lone-wolf/one-man army who refuses to break under pressure or opposition.

Specifically in this upcoming film, Statham plays Mason, a former assassin who's forced to come out of retirement to protect a young girl.

The Beekeeper pulled in an impressive $162 million globally on a relatively lean $40 million budget, while A Working Man brought in $98 million with a comparable cost.

With that kind of recent track record behind him, it’s safe to say expectations are that Shelter will be aiming to match, if not surpass, those solid box office performances.

Shelter is scheduled to hit theaters on January 30, 2026, positioning Statham for yet another adrenaline-fueled kickoff to the year.

The film's director, Ric Roman Waugh, previously revealed, "(Statham’s character is) this mysterious guy that’s been living in this abandoned lighthouse for over 10 years alone, isolated on this island."

"A young girl and her uncle keep bringing him supplies. He won't give them the time of day until one day he has to save her life, and now is stuck with her. He gets exposed to the world, and you realize that he has this mysterious past that has haunted him and he's now a wanted man that's on the hunt."

"It becomes a great movie about our own morality today and about a guy that was wrongfully accused and tried to do the right things. What you get is this great big action ride with two lost souls that find each other and become family."

Waugh went on to praise young Hamnet actress Bodhi Rae Breathach for her role in the story, adding, "The heart of it became about the way that you're looking for Natalie Portman in The Professional (or) Dakota Fanning in Man on Fire. Who's going to bring it?"


"On a remote coastal island, a man living in self-imposed exile rescues a young girl from a deadly storm. This action sets off a chain of events, bringing him out of seclusion and both into harm’s way. As their lives intertwine, he must navigate protecting the orphaned girl while battling enemies from is past - setting them both on a breathless odyssey for survival and a deeper journey toward redemption."

"Shelter stars Jason Statham, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Bodhi Rae Breathach."

"The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script written by Ward Perry."

MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2025, 4:19 PM
The king of January is back. I don't even need to see the trailers for his movies. Just tell me "Jason Statham is in this new action flick", and I'll be there.

At least he's consistent in a "daughter" in danger:

The Home Front
A Working Man
And now Shelter.
RedFury
RedFury - 12/4/2025, 4:27 PM
This is all I honestly need out of Statham; generic plot, and a ton of awesome high quality action. It's nice we still have a classic action hero like him out there.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 4:29 PM
@RedFury - yeah

As much as people can make fun of him for mainly doing the same thing , it is nice to have someone who is known as an old school action star right now in that it’s their forte.
RedFury
RedFury - 12/4/2025, 4:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah man, and I think that's sort of the beauty in what he does. We know what to expect, and he doesn't seem to star in anything that's really low quality either. So while it may be one note, it's a hell of a note haha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 5:00 PM
@RedFury - agreed

Well said.
PC04
PC04 - 12/4/2025, 4:32 PM
Love this dude. Keep em' coming
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 12/4/2025, 4:38 PM
Looks like a great way to kick off the 2026 movie going year.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/4/2025, 4:51 PM
Hes not that unhinged
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 5:00 PM
Looks kinda fun…

Story isn’t anything new of course and Statham seems to be doing his usual stoic badass schtick but the action seems well done so I’ll give it a shot at home eventually!!.

