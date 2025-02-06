MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING Empire Cover And Still Sees Star Tom Cruise Put His Life On The Line

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING Empire Cover And Still Sees Star Tom Cruise Put His Life On The Line

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt this summer and, on a new Empire Magazine cover, the actor once again puts his life on the line for perhaps his most batsh*t crazy stunt to date. Find out more here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible
Source: Empire (via ActioNewz.com)

When Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opened in 2023, it was widely considered a financial disappointment, even with a worldwide box office haul of $570.6 million (the biggest issue was that it greatly underperformed domestically). 

Not helping matters, of course, was the fact its budget ballooned to a reported $291 million, a staggering sum thought to have done irreparable damage to Tom Cruise's relationship with Paramount Pictures. 

The studio dropped the "Dead Reckoning Part Two" subtitle from the sequel a while ago and has instead decided to market the movie as Ethan Hunt's final adventure. Hence, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Rumour has it Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's budget has rocketed to $400 million amid various production delays, largely caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Thanks to Empire (via ActioNewz.com), we know where at least some of that money went: more insane stunts! 

On the cover of the publication's next issue, we see Hunt hanging onto the side of a plane. When Cruise is involved, you know there's no green screen trickery at play...and that he almost certainly put his life at risk to pull this daring feat off. 

Addressing the sequence in an interview with the site, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie said, "There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa - any day in Africa - where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before. I truly want to puke thinking about the stress. It was intense."

Cruise added, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

While Cruise's time as part of this franchise is winding down, he's believed to be developing several projects for Warner Bros. We'd bet on at least some of them giving him the chance to do some similarly wild stunts. 

Check out a new Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in the X posts below. 

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie released alongside the trailer last November. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025. 

JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/6/2025, 2:41 PM
Another older, mediocre white man. Paramount/CBS! You need to hit diversity and inclusion targets, too?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/6/2025, 2:52 PM
@JayLemle - LOL. God you really suck at trolling.

Maybe deviate away from being a perpetually angry little bitch and seek a new online persona.

You lack the skills to be a good troll. Too impulsive.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 3:04 PM
@JayLemle -
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/6/2025, 3:05 PM
@DarthAlgar - it roped you in with your triggered little comment, phuckface. So, I did my job. Next time, don't let words on a screen get you in your feelings, bitch LOL.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/6/2025, 3:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - ohhhh, you know it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:45 PM
Cool , can’t wait!!.

I still have my doubts about this being the final one even though they are marketing this as such…

However given we had gone into Ethan’s past a bit last movie before he joined the IMF which I’m sure will be expanded upon more here , I could see this being Cruise’s last one and the final installment for this iteration of the franchise before it’s inevitably rebooted in the future.

Anyway while it was the weakest of the McQuarrie MI films thus far , I still liked Dead Reckoning quite a bit so looking forward to seeing how this story ends!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 2:46 PM
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) was a Box Office Disappointment is Tom Cruise losing his Mojo?

Will the general audience return for Dead Reckoning Part Two?

Domestic = $172,640,980

International = $398,484,455

Worldwide = $571,125,435
Knightrider
Knightrider - 2/6/2025, 2:48 PM
@AllsGood - I think the movie wasn’t bad, but wasn’t as good as previous entries.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/6/2025, 2:49 PM
Josh. It's called the final reckoning.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 2:51 PM
Uncle T is back.

I dont care I'm always down for an Uncle T adventure.

However, with all these stunts, I think it's time to bring in a protege.

Especially if we want to keep the franchise running, which it still can with Uncle T producing.

Because even though he can stunt, man his face is looking old.

Time to bring a nephew Uncle T.

For [frick]s sake
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 2/6/2025, 2:56 PM
Seth Rogen said it best.

The man is determined to die for our entertainment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:57 PM
MI ranking ( favorite to least)

1. Rogue Nation
2. Fallout
3. Dead Reckoning/Ghost Protocol
4.Mission Impossible 3
5. Mission Impossible
6.Mission Impossible 2

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2025, 3:02 PM
At this point Tom Cruise has saved this country/planet more than any other entertainer.
grif
grif - 2/6/2025, 3:02 PM
yeah yeah the guys crazy. im done watching these
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/6/2025, 3:07 PM
What the hell is the insurance like for these films?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 3:10 PM
@SATW42 - idk but I remember I think it was Rogue Nation reading a report…

Apparently the insurance company at the time wouldn’t let them to do the plane stunt where he’s hanging off of it so as a producer ,Cruise fired them and hired a new one that would let him lol

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/6/2025, 3:11 PM
Guys, guys, he's wearing safety goggles, he's not in any real danger

