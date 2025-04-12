Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Will Return With More Limp Bizkit And Evanescence In Season 2

Adi Shankar and Studio Blur's anime-inspired Devil May Cry TV series gets a swift Season 2 renewal from Netflix following its premiere.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 12, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Animated Features
Source: GameFragger.com

Get ready to rev your engines and sharpen your blades, demon slayers! Netflix has officially announced that Devil May Cry will be returning for a second season, with the voice of the iconic former Black Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Dante, Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo in Bleach, Lelouch in Code Geass), once again leading the charge.

The news of the renewal has sent ripples of excitement through the fanbase, especially after the series' swift debut on the streaming giant. And if series creator Adi Shankar's words are anything to go by, fans are in for something truly special.

In a fiery press statement accompanying the renewal, Shankar laid down a bold challenge: "Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period.

So, how should you prepare for the inevitable onslaught of demons, stylish action, and witty banter that Season 2 promises? Shankar's advice is simple and direct: "Get hyped."

With a creator this passionate and the return of a beloved voice actor, the future of Devil May Cry on Netflix looks incredibly promising. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and what demonic threats Dante will face next!

The first season of Studio Mir's adaptation launched to a 95% approval from critics (7.7 avg) on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite praise for its action, animation, and faithfulness to the games, fan reception has been less enthusiastic.

Common criticisms revolve around character portrayals differing from the game canon, the inclusion of overt political themes, and deviations from established storylines.

Still, Netflix must be pleased with the show's viewership based on the season 2 renewal.

According to certain data metrics, the series garnered 5.3M views in its first four days of streaming.

The first season ends with a tantalizing tease that promises lots of exciting action and explosive combat as Dante's demon-hunting continues in the show's second season.  Hopefully, Studio Mir has already completed animation on the second season, and fans won't have to wait too long for its release.

Stay tuned for future updates as we await news on season 2 and the release of trailers and other promotional footage.

Developed by Capcom, with its first release coming in 2001 on the PS2, there have been 6 mainline installments in the video game franchise, with the most recent release, Devil May Cry 5, dropping in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

About Devil May Cry (2025)
From Capcom, led by Adi Shankar, and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry - a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game franchise.

Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 4/12/2025, 5:00 PM
I’m sure a lot of the incels on this website loved that soundtrack. Evanescence is pure torture.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 5:25 PM
@CaptainMexico - Don't know much about internet lingo.

Is the title "incel" chosen or given? Also, is it a chosen lifestyle?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:31 PM
@CaptainMexico -

Yes, many soy chugging commies love the soundtrack.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/12/2025, 5:34 PM
@DrDReturns - it’s reason I use words from dictionary not made up words that change every year people make up not in dictionary will not use it make things easy for people understand get your point across
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:34 PM
@DrDReturns -

Intel means involuntarily. celibate.

It can be chosen or given.

There are millions of liberal incels.

For many Marxists it is a chosen lifestyle.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:35 PM
@dragon316 -

"...will not use it make things easy for people understand get your point across".
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 5:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Just curious, because it appears to be an insult.

Call me naive, but I just don't understand or support the attacking of a certain group of people who are either willingly or not successful in sexual activity. Seems like a weird fixation.

As a Christian, I disagree with hookup culture that is so heavily promoted in America (where I live) and believe in/encourage abstinence/celibacy before marriage, but it seems that terms like "incel" are meant to demean these types of people. Whether they choose to be celibate or are just unsuccessful.

I dunno? It's just strange.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/12/2025, 5:50 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Incel culture is very anti-woke, specifically anti-women. It doesn't seem to have anything at all to do with Karl Marx.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/12/2025, 5:10 PM
It's Hellboy 2019 level cringe
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2025, 5:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - oh shit... Es behind me rigth?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 5:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I don't know anything about this other than "Devil May Cry" was a video game my brother played when we were teens.

Is this real and, if so, is that dialogue unaltered?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/12/2025, 5:31 PM
@DrDReturns - That's actual dialogue from the show, there's a reason's why DMC fans hate it. It's just another popular IP that's fallen victim to the parasitic ideologue's who have no interest in the actual source material or at the very least, make entertaining media.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 4/12/2025, 5:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Wow...
That's just amateur, hackneyed and degenerate.

Feel sorry for the fans. I think my brother played the first and second around the early 2000's?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2025, 5:11 PM
Queen nevee crai
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/12/2025, 5:16 PM
phucking trash
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:39 PM
@harryba11zack -

3,000+ people shill bombing it on IMDB.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/12/2025, 5:26 PM

A bunch of garbage with a horribly sh!tty soundtrack. Who doesn't need that in their life?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:36 PM
@DocSpock -

Well.

Time to give this a fair star rating on IMDB.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 5:30 PM
"Common criticisms revolve around character portrayals differing from the game canon, the inclusion of overt political themes, and deviations from established storylines."

What kind of overt political themes?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/12/2025, 5:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - It's exactly what you'd expect from Netflix although shockingly, there doesn't seem to be any race swaps so far.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

