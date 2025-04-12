Netflix's DEVIL MAY CRY Will Return With More Limp Bizkit And Evanescence In Season 2

Get ready to rev your engines and sharpen your blades, demon slayers! Netflix has officially announced that Devil May Cry will be returning for a second season, with the voice of the iconic former Black Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Dante, Johnny Yong Bosch (Ichigo in Bleach, Lelouch in Code Geass), once again leading the charge.

The news of the renewal has sent ripples of excitement through the fanbase, especially after the series' swift debut on the streaming giant. And if series creator Adi Shankar's words are anything to go by, fans are in for something truly special.

In a fiery press statement accompanying the renewal, Shankar laid down a bold challenge: "Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period."

So, how should you prepare for the inevitable onslaught of demons, stylish action, and witty banter that Season 2 promises? Shankar's advice is simple and direct: "Get hyped."

With a creator this passionate and the return of a beloved voice actor, the future of Devil May Cry on Netflix looks incredibly promising. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and what demonic threats Dante will face next!

Let's dance. DEVIL MAY CRY is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/0YwKuODgRi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 10, 2025 단테를 좀 끄적여볼까요 ❤️‍🔥

데빌메이크라이의 아트디렉터, 스튜디오미르 문상웅 감독님이 직접 그리는 단테!



let's get a little commotion for Dante ❤️‍🔥

Dante on a whiteboard, drawn by Moon Sang Woong, the Art Director for DMC! #DevilMayCry #studiomir #netflix #rkgk pic.twitter.com/M3iaMm9eqy — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) April 7, 2025

The first season of Studio Mir's adaptation launched to a 95% approval from critics (7.7 avg) on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite praise for its action, animation, and faithfulness to the games, fan reception has been less enthusiastic.

Common criticisms revolve around character portrayals differing from the game canon, the inclusion of overt political themes, and deviations from established storylines.

Still, Netflix must be pleased with the show's viewership based on the season 2 renewal.

According to certain data metrics, the series garnered 5.3M views in its first four days of streaming.

DEVIL MAY CRY has a demonic start in the Netflix top 10s in its first week with 5.3M views in its first week. pic.twitter.com/5Tg5yjxDpM — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 9, 2025

The first season ends with a tantalizing tease that promises lots of exciting action and explosive combat as Dante's demon-hunting continues in the show's second season. Hopefully, Studio Mir has already completed animation on the second season, and fans won't have to wait too long for its release.

Stay tuned for future updates as we await news on season 2 and the release of trailers and other promotional footage.

Developed by Capcom, with its first release coming in 2001 on the PS2, there have been 6 mainline installments in the video game franchise, with the most recent release, Devil May Cry 5, dropping in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

About Devil May Cry (2025)

From Capcom, led by Adi Shankar, and animated by Studio Mir comes Devil May Cry - a Netflix animated series based on the hit video game franchise.

Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.