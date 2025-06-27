Taika Waititi's AKIRA Adaptation Officially Dead At Warner Bros. As Rights Revert Back To Kodansha

We have news that will likely be viewed as cause for celebration for most Akira fans, as Warner Bros. has lost the rights to the classic manga, and Taika Waititi's adaptation will not be moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 27, 2025 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Akira
Source: Via Anime Mojo

After more than two decades of languishing in Development Hell, Warner Bros. has finally relinquished the rights to Katsuhiro Otomo's seminal Cyberpunk manga, Akira, which had Taika Waititi attached to direct.

THR is reporting that the studio has decided not to move forward with the project, and have allowed the rights to the property to revert back to Kodansha, the publisher that first put out the original manga back in 1982. According to the trade, "producers and talent are said to be lining up to attach themselves to the property in preparation to be presented to select studio and streamers."

The news that Waititi was still planning to move forward with his Akira movie was met with a mixed response back in 2023 - especially after the lukewarm reception to Love and Thunder - but the filmmaker has revealed that he is a huge fan of the manga/anime, and that he did intend to cast race-appropriate actors (which wasn't always going to be the case).

There have been several attempts to adapt Akira over the years, and most of them were going to move the story to the U.S. and feature Caucasian actors in the lead roles. The script that came closest to becoming a reality also made Kaneda and Tetsuo brothers.

Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele was also briefly attached to helm a version of Akira, and explained why he decided to pass on the opportunity during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year.

"It’s a project I’m so passionate about. I’m glad I didn’t do it because I feel like...staying away from that, trying to interpret that IP just set me on the path to create something new. But I want to see Neo-Tokyo. I want to see an all-Japanese cast. I want to feel immersed in the world, the way of the films in the manga."

Stephen Norrington, Albert Hughes, Jaume Collet-Serra were also on board at various points.

Akira is a very complex story, but at its core it's about two biker friends named Kaneda and Tetsuo who find themselves becoming mortal enemies when the latter begins to develop apocalyptic psychic powers, and a God-complex to match.

What do you make of this news? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

In 1988 the Japanese government drops an atomic bomb on Tokyo after ESP experiments on children go awry. In 2019, 31 years after the nuking of the city, Kaneda, a bike gang leader, tries to save his friend Tetsuo from a secret government project. He battles anti-government activists, greedy politicians, irresponsible scientists and a powerful military leader until Tetsuo's supernatural powers suddenly manifest. A final battle is fought in Tokyo Olympiad exposing the experiment's secrets.

dracula
dracula - 6/27/2025, 9:05 PM
If it ever happens at another studio, go with 3 films, each adapting 2 volume
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/27/2025, 9:05 PM
Thank god for that. Taika would have made it a [frick]ing joke lol
Astroman
Astroman - 6/27/2025, 9:05 PM
Huzzah!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/27/2025, 9:06 PM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/27/2025, 9:06 PM
Thank the Lord !
Dunejedi
Dunejedi - 6/27/2025, 9:06 PM
No shade to Taika, but good. We don’t need a live action remake.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 6/27/2025, 9:07 PM
Why anyone would want Taika anywhere near their intellectual property is beyond me. Let him make his own stuff. It's fine. When he plays with other people's toys he breaks them.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/27/2025, 9:09 PM
I guarantee a “live action” remake will be made using AI before a major studio even starts to have initial conversations internally about buying the rights and making a film version.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/27/2025, 9:16 PM
Yeah, after Love & Thunder, I'd be wary of him handling a project like this.
PapaSpank54
PapaSpank54 - 6/27/2025, 9:18 PM
If there's anything that can unite this fractured nation 🙏
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/27/2025, 9:22 PM
I never read manga or watched the anime, but by god is it a good news. Judging by how Taika treated something that I do know (Thor) and care about, I have zero doubts he'd make an ass-clownery out of this joint.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2025, 9:22 PM
Whoever at wb thought that taika is a good choice for an Akira film is an idiot.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/27/2025, 9:45 PM
I wouldn't have [frick]ing trusted him with the [frick]ing IP anyway. That mother[frick]er seems to either [frick]ing destroy good things or [frick]ing have good things end up destroyed.

For [frick]s Sake

