The DAN DA DAN Manga Series Surpasses Over 10 Million Copies In Print

Ahead of its 19th volume relase, The DAN DA DAN manga has hit 10 million copies in print. A new trailer celebrates the milestone with anime footage as excitement builds for Season 2 and beyond.

News
By GBest - Apr 01, 2025
Filed Under: Anime & Manga
Source: AnimeMojo.com

The sci-fi paranormal hit series DAN DA DAN continues its rise to the top in popularity. The official social media accounts for the franchise revealed recently that Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga has now surpassed a staggering 10 million copies in print as the release of Volume 19 draws near on April 4th in Japan.

To help with celebrations of the milestone, a commemorative accolades trailer was released. Showcasing key moments from the anime’s first season, giving fans a nostalgic peek and further hyping the series' future with season 2 just around the corner. The trailer pays tribute to the series’ fast-growing legacy and the passionate community that has supported it from the beginning. Watch the trailer down below:

The manga's print numbers have gone off the charts over the last few years. When the DAN DA DAN anime was originally announced during Jump Festa 2024, the manga series had already reached over 8 million copies in print. In just a few short months, it has added another two million, a major sign and indicator to its compelling mix of supernatural mystery, over-the-top action, and unforgettable characters.

English-speaking audiences can enjoy the series through VIZ Media, who publishes physical volumes in English and releases digital chapters on the Shonen Jump app. Additionally, MANGA Plus also offers digital access to the series in English as well, ensuring that fans from across the globe have a chance to enjoy the series.

The DAN DA DAN anime adaptation is being handled by the talented team at Science SARU, with Fuga Yamashiro was the director for Season 1 and Abel Gongora stepping in as director for Season 2. The anime brings the manga’s wild energy and chaotic charm to life with a stylish flair that fans have quickly embraced.

The anime’s creative team is rounded out by an incredible staff line up with Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan) handling the scriptwriting, Naoyuki Onda on character design, and acclaimed composer kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby) crafting a haunting and electric soundtrack.

With both the anime and manga experiencing massive success recently, DAN DA DAN has quickly carved out its spot as one of the most talked-about and hyped up series at the moment. Whether you're drawn in by its unique blend of  sci-fi with aliens, or tales of ghosts, and psychic battles, or simply enjoy the humor. Now is a great time to jump into DAN DA DAN and see what it is all about.

Do you have a favorite character in the series? Have you watched the anime or read the manga yet? Which ghostly or alien power would you want to use in your regular life? Let us know in the comments below!

As always, stay tuned for more DAN DA DAN news as the 2nd season of the anime lands this summer and the 19th manga volume releases on April 4th!





McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 4:56 PM
Hunter x Hunter>
GBest
GBest - 4/1/2025, 5:11 PM
@McMurdo - Honestly great franchise, I enjoy both!
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/1/2025, 5:33 PM
@McMurdo - Fullmetal Alchemist >>> Hunter x Hunter
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/1/2025, 5:39 PM
@McMurdo - Tbf from what I understand, Danadan's barely in its 4th year of publication so its story just hasn't grown to the point that it could go up against something like HxH.

That being said it probably never will because HxH is peak fiction.

DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 4/1/2025, 5:03 PM
I wouldn't mind more Manga articles on here.
GBest
GBest - 4/1/2025, 5:11 PM
@DarthAlgar - Noted! Glad to hear it! Are you reading any good series at the moment?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 4/1/2025, 5:34 PM
@GBest - I'm currently rereading Ranma ½, an oldie, and then I'll follow up with the new Anime series.
GBest
GBest - 4/1/2025, 5:37 PM
@DarthAlgar - Nice! I have heard of that one a few times... Maybe I should check it out.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/1/2025, 5:22 PM
That's good to hear, been loving the anime so far.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 5:37 PM

I am very glad that a lot of people like manga/Japanese anime comics/movies and it brings them such joy.

I don't get it, and I truly hate it all for so many reasons.

