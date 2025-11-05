THE RUNNING MAN Director Edgar Wright Reveals Why He's Still On A "Cape Break" After Walking Away From ANT-MAN

The Running Man director Edgar Wright has explained why he's still on a self-imposed "cape break" from superhero movies after deciding to walk away from Ant-Man following creative differences with Marvel.

Marvel Studios hired Edgar Wright to write and direct Ant-Man in 2006. However, in the time it took for him to finish the Cornetto Trilogy, the MCU changed a great deal. What was once a standalone superhero movie now needed to fit into a much larger narrative, and the filmmaker wasn't happy when in-house writers made some changes to his and Joe Cornish's script.

Before departing the project over "creative differences," Wright shot test footage, which premiered at Comic-Con and even cast Paul Rudd to play Scott Lang. 

Some of Wright's ideas made it into the movie released in 2015, but by that point, Rudd and Adam McKay had taken a pass at the screenplay, adding different jokes, the opening S.H.I.E.L.D. flashback, The Falcon, and a larger role for Hope Van Dyne (plans to make Hank Pym the villainous Black Ant were also scrapped). 

Talking to The Playlist about The Running Man, Wright once again looked back at his MCU movie that never was. "You’re not still losing sleep over that, are you?" he joked. "I didn’t regret my decision to leave at all. I had started working on that film long before even 'Iron Man' came out."

"By the time it came around, they had established the brand, the continuity, and even a certain way of making a movie," he continued. "So the chance to do something really different was going away."

Wright hasn't taken a crack at another superhero property since, and as of now, still has no intentions of doing so. "Several years afterwards, I’d get scripts saying, 'This is a revisionist superhero movie!' And I’d think, aren’t they all revisionist now? It would be more groundbreaking to make a straight-up one. So no, 12 years later, I’m still on what I call a 'cape break.'"

So, it seems neither Marvel Studios nor DC Studios will be able to tempt him to tell a superhero story. 

Wright has previously said that the only MCU cameo we'd have seen in his Ant-Man was set to come right at the end of the movie. He's also confirmed that the version of Scott Lang he and Cornish wrote was an actual criminal rather than someone who only went to prison because he'd tried to do the right thing by exposing his corrupt ex-employer.

Ant-Man was fun, but it sure is hard not to wish we'd ended up seeing this version of the movie. Peyton Reed did a fine job, but if Ant-Man and The Wasp and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania proved anything, it's that the best parts of Ant-Man were likely carried over from Wright and Cornish's script. 

Let us know your thoughts on these comments from Wright in the usual place.

Highflyer
Highflyer - 11/5/2025, 3:20 PM
Edgar Wright's Ant Man , Ben Affleck's Batman and Rick famuyiwa's Flash are scripts I'd kill to read.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/5/2025, 3:23 PM
He should be making

User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 11/5/2025, 4:12 PM
@Mongrol - User Comment Image
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 11/5/2025, 3:48 PM
Edgar Wright wanted Marvel's Ocean's Eleven, while Marvel wanted Doctor Strange teaser trailer # 1 and added the quantum realm without informing Edgar Wright.

And Quantumania would later destroy an infinite loop of Kang content almost a decade later.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/5/2025, 4:10 PM
I think people are going to be begging him to make one after 'THE RUNNING MAN' comes out. I think Gunn should reach out and ask him what he would want to do, then somehow work it into the DCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 4:16 PM
@JackDeth - I mean , people have been begging since essentially Shaun of The Dead but I get ya…

I think he could make a good Teen Titans , Plastic Man or The Flash film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 4:13 PM
Edgar Wright’s Ant Man will always be one of those big cbm “What if’s” for me but it is what it is now….

Maybe it is due to some of Wright’s ideas that were transferred over into the final version but I do think the first one remains the best of the trilogy with the latter 2 being decent at best.

The little we do know about his version did sound interesting though I still am not sure about Hank Pym being apparently the bad guy in that (I still remember when Michael Douglas was stated to be the villain of the film by the trades)

Anyway , it would be great to have Edgar Wright do a Spider Man film or so one day but if not then I’m fine with him doing his own thing aswell tbh!!.

