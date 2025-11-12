"I Have Never Seen The Film": Edgar Wright Reveals Whether He Regrets Walking Away From ANT-MAN

&quot;I Have Never Seen The Film&quot;: Edgar Wright Reveals Whether He Regrets Walking Away From ANT-MAN

The Running Man director Edgar Wright has revealed whether he has any regrets about walking away from 2015's Ant-Man, and sheds new light on what led to him parting ways with Marvel Studios. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Ant-Man

The early days of the MCU were a little more experimental than they are now, explaining why Marvel Studios turned to filmmakers like Jon Favreau, Edgar Wright, and Joss Whedon to bring its characters to life on screen. 

Wright was hired to write and direct Ant-Man in 2006. However, in the time it took for him to finish the Cornetto Trilogy, the MCU had completely changed. What was once a standalone superhero movie now needed to fit into a much larger narrative, and the filmmaker wasn't happy when in-house writers made some changes to his and Joe Cornish's script.

Before departing the project over "creative differences," Wright shot test footage, which premiered at Comic-Con and even cast Paul Rudd to play Scott Lang. 

Some of Wright's ideas and set pieces made it into the version of the movie directed by Peyton Reed in 2015. However, by then, Rudd and Adam McKay had taken a pass at the screenplay, adding different jokes, the opening S.H.I.E.L.D. flashback, The Falcon, and a larger role for Hope Van Dyne (plans to make Hank Pym the villainous Black Ant were also scrapped). 

During a recent Reddit AMA, Wright was once again asked about walking away from Ant-Man. Explaining why he parted ways with Marvel Studios, The Running Man director reiterated that he has no regrets. 

"Short answer. Joe Cornish and I had written the script long before Marvel became as huge as it did, our screenplay existed before Iron Man came out," he shared. "But when we came to make it in 2014 – they had a established house style, a way of working, and a continuity that didn't really fit with the more left-field heist movie we'd written."

"So I knew it was time to leave, because our draft we loved was fading away and I thought it better if someone else did it," Wright continued. "I have never seen the film to this day, but don't regret leaving."

Wright has previously revealed that the only MCU cameo we'd have seen in his Ant-Man was set to come right at the end of the movie. He's also confirmed that the version of Scott Lang he and Cornish wrote was an actual criminal rather than someone who only went to prison because he'd tried to do the right thing by exposing his corrupt ex-employer.

It was clearly a very different beast, but with Ant-Man later becoming pivotal to the wider MCU—he'd go on to play key roles in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame—it's easy enough to understand why a standalone movie was a problem for Kevin Feige and company.

Do you wish we'd seen Wright's version of Ant-Man in theaters?

THE RUNNING MAN Director Edgar Wright Reveals Why He's Still On A Cape Break After Walking Away From ANT-MAN
Related:

THE RUNNING MAN Director Edgar Wright Reveals Why He's Still On A "Cape Break" After Walking Away From ANT-MAN
ANT-MAN Star Evangeline Lilly Says She Has No Contractual Obligations Following Decision To Quit Acting
Recommended For You:

ANT-MAN Star Evangeline Lilly Says She Has No "Contractual Obligations" Following Decision To Quit Acting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/12/2025, 6:46 AM
The DCU and Gunn will give you full reign. His next "running man" film will be The Flash
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 11/12/2025, 6:47 AM
On the one hand, this film would've had no connections to the MCU. No Janet van Dyne, no Ant-Man vs. Falcon, no quantum realm. Just simply Marvel's cool take on Ocean's Eleven with ants.

On the other hand, this film is the reason why MCU Ultron existed without Hank Pym. Tony Stark being his creator might be a good idea since this happened in an animated film, but it takes a lot of foreshadowing to make it work, apart from carrying Iron Man 3's plot threads about Tony building dozens of suits due to his PTSD. Moreover, it almost ruined Tony's character, should the events of Civil War never happened.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 6:55 AM
I certainly don’t blame him & Cornish from leaving if they felt their script was no longer aligned with the version of the MCU we had at the time but Edgar Wright’s Ant Man will always be one of those big cbm “What if’s” for me though it is what it is now….

Maybe it is due to some of Wright’s ideas that were transferred over into the final version but I do think the first one remains the best of the trilogy with the latter 2 being decent at best.

The little we do know about his version did sound interesting though I still am not sure about Hank Pym being apparently the bad guy in that (I still remember when Michael Douglas was stated to be the villain of the film by the trades)

Anyway , it would be great to have Edgar Wright do a superhero film one day but if not then I’m fine with him doing his own thing aswell tbh!!.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/12/2025, 7:09 AM
More entertainment value in most TV shows than the Ant-Man movies.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder