AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)

With it looking increasingly likely that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be released sooner than expected, rumours are swirling about what we should expect from the teaser.

So, now seems as good a time as any to delve into everything that's been revealed—including when we're likely to see it—in one place. From possible descriptions to a few shocking returns, and even how Marvel Studios is approaching this sneak peek's debut, we have you covered.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently competing with Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the title of 2026's most highly anticipated movie. After a challenging few years, Marvel Studios needs to get fans and detractors alike on board with the team's next appearance. That makes the teaser incredibly important.

Will it succeed? You can learn more about what's to come by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...



Two Big Returns

Some huge names were missing from Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal, and even with an already huge ensemble, it feels a little like the movie is somewhat lacking star power.

According to a recent leak, there's a version of the teaser featuring Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, respectively. That would make for one heck of a reveal, especially to casual fans who didn't expect to see them again after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Neither is said to be in costume, but we'd argue that it doesn't matter, as their faces alone will be enough to make it clear that Avengers: Doomsday is a big deal. Chances are, this reveal will be paired with the revelation that Steve's actions caused the Incursion that led to Doom's rampage...

