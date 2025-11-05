AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)

With it looking increasingly likely that the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be released sooner than expected, rumours are swirling about what we should expect from the teaser.
So, now seems as good a time as any to delve into everything that's been revealed—including when we're likely to see it—in one place. From possible descriptions to a few shocking returns, and even how Marvel Studios is approaching this sneak peek's debut, we have you covered.
Avengers: Doomsday is currently competing with Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the title of 2026's most highly anticipated movie. After a challenging few years, Marvel Studios needs to get fans and detractors alike on board with the team's next appearance. That makes the teaser incredibly important.
Will it succeed?
Two Big Returns
Some huge names were missing from Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal, and even with an already huge ensemble, it feels a little like the movie is somewhat lacking star power.
According to a recent leak, there's a version of the teaser featuring Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, respectively. That would make for one heck of a reveal, especially to casual fans who didn't expect to see them again after 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Neither is said to be in costume, but we'd argue that it doesn't matter, as their faces alone will be enough to make it clear that Avengers: Doomsday is a big deal. Chances are, this reveal will be paired with the revelation that Steve's actions caused the Incursion that led to Doom's rampage...
There Are Multiple Versions
You might have noticed that we mentioned a "version" of the teaser trailer above, and that's because Marvel Studios reportedly has multiple efforts to choose from.
That may sound extreme for a trailer, but it's clear they want our first look at the movie—remember, we haven't seen a single set photo—to generate the right level of excitement. One misstep, and fans and the "superhero fatigue" contingent will be all over this one. That means every scene will need to be chosen carefully, as will which characters receive the spotlight.
So, if Captain America and Captain Carter are the big reveal in one sneak peek, what of the other? Well, it would focus primarily on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom...
Doctor Doom Revealed
One inside source has claimed that Marvel Studios plans to fully reveal Doctor Doom, thereby making it clear to fans and casuals alike that he is the threat Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be facing in place of Kang the Conqueror.
"The way the character was described, in terms of Downey's interpretation, is a classic Universal Monster, like The Phantom of the Opera," the leak revealed. "It's a tragic figure and a broken figure, and part of it is his armour...Doom must have the armour because he has a broken body. He went full Universal Monster with the interpretation. He needs the suit to actually function."
Now, that does sound like some liberties are being taken with the comics and even casts doubt on whether this Doom has a history with the version of Marvel's First Family we met in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Marvel Studios would be wise to perhaps clear that up in the trailer, because the last thing they need is fans turning on Downey's Doom before the movie is released. As it is, there's already a great deal of scepticism surrounding plans for the MCU's Victor Von Doom.
When Will We See It?
Regardless of what the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer shows, we know that most of you are eager to know when it will be available to watch. Multiple sources have said it's said to play with Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, but is it going to be a theater-exclusive?
Both Oppenheimer and Avatar: Fire and Ash's first teasers weren't immediately released online. Yes, that led to leaks, but it also forced people who wanted to see the trailers in all their glory to go and buy a ticket for another movie.
Marvel Studios may head down this route, as it would make this Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek feel like an "event."
If so, we might be left waiting until after the holidays for an HD online release. There are also rumblings that a first look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also coming that week, and as it's releasing earlier, it could take priority...