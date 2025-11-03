AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fans Speculate As The Russos Share Video Featuring Doctor Doom & Iron Man's Masks

Joe and Anthony Russo's production company, AGBO, has shared a new TikTok video with Doctor Doom, Sue Storm and Franklin Richards' costumes on display in the background...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

AGBO, the production company owned by Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Joe and Anthony Russo, shared a TikTok video today that ended up getting quite a bit of traction online.

The clip shows two members of the AGBO team, one holding a Doctor Doom mask and the other with Iron Man's, performing a version of the popular "Bees in the Trap" TikTok dance. Doom's full costume is visible in the background, along with the suits worn by Sue Storm and Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While this may not mean very much, The Russos do like to share cryptic teases relating to their upcoming MCU event movies, and there's speculation that this video may be hinting that Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doom will indeed be a Tony Stark variant. It may also be worth noting that the costumes worn by Invisible Woman and Franklin - two characters who appeared with Doom in First Steps' mid-credits scene - are highlighted.

Again, people could be reading too much into this, but we'd be very surprised if the particular combination of characters teased in the video was chosen at random.

In related news, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has spoken more about working on Doomsday during an interview with Collider, mentioning being overwhelmed by witnessing "20, 30 people on set at the same time."

“I have to be careful not to give too much away. I think it's fair to say that we had a couple of days where base camp was full, and you're seeing, like, 20, 30 people on set at the same time. It's really overwhelming. I mean, talk about imposter syndrome, as well, for me. It was definitely a lot to take in, but then people start talking, and you start working. Inevitably, you have these moments of downtime in between takes, and I feel like that's when real connections sometimes happen. Sometimes not, but sometimes it's just a conversation or something that leads to something. Then, before you know it, it's like you’re friends, and that, I feel like, easily is the most meaningful part of the process for me.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Simu Liu Says AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Is A Love Letter To The Entire Genre Of Superhero Movies
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/3/2025, 3:09 PM
He is 1000% a Stark variant. They hired Iron Man for the role.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/3/2025, 3:19 PM
@McMurdo - ive been believing this too. And having the scarring on dooms face be similar to Tony's scarring in Endgame from the snap. Just makes too much sense. I think they're all corrected. Look we have no idea what Tony "WISHED" when he snapped

He could have wished for "all of Thanos army to fizzle away and for me to be resurrected somehow". Then ETERNITY or some cosmic entity resurrected Tony in another universe complete with scarring and no memory of his past sacrifice
Termin8r
Termin8r - 11/3/2025, 3:31 PM
@McMurdo - Wasn't there a comic where Doom went to another universe, killed it's Reed, and took over his body? I've been thinking it's Doom taking over MCU 616 Tony's body.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 11/3/2025, 3:12 PM
This means nothing. It's a TikTok video, with not even prop masks. Jesus Christ the reaching this site does is insane lately. The smallest bit of research would show you, the audio for this video has been a viral trend the last couple of weeks, leading up to Halloween. This was also posted on Halloween...
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 11/3/2025, 3:15 PM
@JabbaTheSus - At most this was posted they posted this to try to get people talking...Which they haven't because it only got a sad 5k views on their TikTok page lol.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/3/2025, 3:16 PM
wee our probably not gunna bee getting a Supergun 2 now butt for the wrong reason


User Comment Image
they gunna scream 7 his a55
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/3/2025, 3:19 PM
Me watching that video…

User Comment Image

I really hope this Doom isn’t a Stark variant because that would just be a mistake imo but moreso a Chris Evans Johnny Storm/Captain America situation where they happen to look like each other since I would be more ok with that.

Anyway , I don’t think I have been as nervous aswell as excited to see a version of a comic book character then RDJ’s Doom so hopefully they have made good decisions for the character!!.

