AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY "Leaked" Images Are Almost Certainly AI (But A Few Are Pretty Convincing)

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated superhero movies ever made, so it’s no wonder fans are so eager for a first look.

That could come as soon as next month, as a teaser trailer is expected to be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, based on recent sneak peeks for Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2, it may only run for 50 seconds, no great surprise a year before the movie’s release.

There have been no significant set photos and only a couple of leaks, including promo art of Robert Downey Jr.s Doctor Doom and a cartoonish look at the movie’s leads on a crew gift.

The latter has given fans something to feed into AI, making it hard to trust anything we see online. Still, there are some convincing efforts doing the rounds online today, all of which are likely fake. Still, we figured you’d like to make your own minds up, and if nothing else, they’re fun to look at.

Are all of these AI? Probably, but at least a couple of relatively convincing, including that shot of Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic and promo art of Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent. AI is getting better and better, so leaks like these look set to be par for the course moving forward.

Were not expecting Marvel Studios to pull back the curtain on Avengers: Doomsday until well into next year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely be when we get the first full trailer, though the Super Bowl could bring some surprises (Disney rarely sits that out).

Check out this new look at Avengers: Doomsday below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.