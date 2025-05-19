AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Avengers Vs. X-Men Scene - SPOILERS

As filming continues on Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, we have some rumored updates on what sounds like a massive set piece involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes facing off against the X-Men.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Previous reports have claimed that scenes involving the mutant heroes in comic-accurate costumes taking on members of the Avengers are being shot, and we now have some details on which specific characters are involved.

According to Daniel Richtman, they are "only shooting scenes with the actors spotted in the chair" reveals, and the line-up of Avengers is "notably missing" some members of the Thunderbolts team.

We know another cast announcement is imminent, so it is interesting that only the actors that have already been confirmed are involved in these battle sequences. It's also curious that some of the Thunderbolts - or the New Avengers - are absent. Have there been some casualties, perhaps?

No cast members have been spotted in set photos (and may not be), but we did recently get a look at what is believed to be a downed or partially destroyed Sentinel laying close by the steps of the X-Mansion. We have also heard that Magneto will go one-on-one with Doctor Doom.

New Avengers Doomsday set video taken by "booletproof_dummy" that gives us a better insight into the X-Mansion set featuring what appears to be a "Sentinel" leg 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hy2cltknNe — Unc | DC Marvel (@JEST0Z) May 15, 2025

GIANT Avengers Doomsday Cast Member's Body seen on Set! pic.twitter.com/3aWqCXvnHz — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 15, 2025

Avengers Doomsday CAST MODEL on SET! https://t.co/p17SQz3Ako — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 15, 2025

Close Up of the Statues on the Avengers Doomsday Spaceship SET! pic.twitter.com/4Rjv0SXkbg — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 15, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America