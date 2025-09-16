AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Suprising New Details About The Scarlet Witch's Role - SPOILERS

Even though Elizabeth Olsen appeared to reveal that she will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars earlier this year, it's generally assumed that she will indeed be back as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in at least one of the upcoming MCU event movies.

Several scoopers claim to have "confirmed" Olsen's involvement, but there's been conflicting reports about the powerful magic-wielder's role in the story. Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some "unofficial" details, and he believes that the Wanda we meet in Doomsday will actually be a variant from the same universe as The X-Men.

"[This] is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it; and we’d have like a “royal family” type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris. This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot. However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik."

Perez was also asked what we can expect from Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto, and replied with the following quote.

“A lifetime —several lifetimes— spent chasing haven after haven, promised land after promised land, and for what? Every time the gates of Eden slam shut in our faces, it breaks us a little more.”

If this is accurate, it would certainly be an intriguing way to reintroduce Wanda to The MCU, and X-Men fans have been hoping to see the character's dynamic with Magneto and the rest of her fellow mutants explored for many years.

Based on Perez's comments, this sounds like an idea that the studio has been kicking around for a while, and with so much already going on in Doomsday, we wouldn't be surprised if only certain elements of what's outlined above actually makes it into these movies.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America