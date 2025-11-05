MCU Rumor Roundup: Sadie Sink BND Character Buzz; Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky In DOOMSDAY?

MCU Rumor Roundup: Sadie Sink BND Character Buzz; Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky In DOOMSDAY?

We have a few Marvel-related rumors for you guys to have a look at here, including more buzz surrounding a very unexpected character Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

In this roundup, we're taking a look at some MCU-related rumors that have been circulating online, including a possible future Marvel Studios role for an actor who has technically already made his MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, and resurfaced buzz about a certain shape-shifting character Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Though this is more speculation than rumor, some fans believe that recent comments from Sebastian Stan may indicate that he's preparing to bid farewell to Bucky Barnes in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

During an appearance on the Stronger Podcast, Stan spoke about his time playing the Winter Soldier in the past tense, and suggested that he's ready to move on from the role.

“I have to try to offer something different than before. And I’ve never favored one role over another. The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor and it taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to. It was a business. It was a family and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the step one for me.”

We think people might be reading a bit too much into this, but we have heard that at a couple of main characters (at least) will be killed off in Doomsday, so Bucky might well be among them.

Next, scooper MTTSH believes that Matthew McConaughey will find his way to the MCU at some point. The Interstellar star did already voice Cowboypool in Deadpool and Wolverine, but this obviously wouldn't get in the way of him playing another character.

McConaughey was rumored to be on the studio's radar to play a new take on Green Goblin back in the day, and has expressed interest in joining a major superhero franchise - as long as the project had the right script.

We've seen this before, but:

We are once again hearing that Sadie Sink may have been cast as Shathra in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This rumor previously did the rounds earlier this year when John Rocha reported the following on The Hot Mic.

"The main villain is a female shapeshifter. They've cast the person, but I'm not allowed to say who it was. Not sure if they're the Chameleon or not, but they are a shapeshifter."

Though an immortal wasp-goddess probably wasn't the first character that sprang to mind, The Geeky Cast is now reporting that this villain is indeed Shathra, and Sink is playing her. We're definitely not putting too much stock in this, although we have heard a few strange things about Sink's character from other sources over the past few months.

The Stranger Things star was recently spotted on set wearing what appeared to be combats and army-style boots, which led to speculation that she'll actually be playing Frank Castle's mysterious female sidekick. Of course, if she is a shapeshifter, her outfit wouldn't really matter, anyway.

Finally, a reminder that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now streaming on Disney+. You can check out a new teaser below.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning To Introduce This Obscure Mutant Hero In An Upcoming Project
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Marvel Studios Planning To Introduce This Obscure Mutant Hero In An Upcoming Project

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/5/2025, 1:46 PM
"Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky" ...... im a pretty sure him and walker are gonna die, they gotta force the audience into liking captain falcon some how.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/5/2025, 2:29 PM
@harryba11zack - They probably will kill off the two white guys, but man John Walker is one of the best post-Endgame characters introduced. Even though the writers constantly want you to not like him, he’s still a better character than most of these other clowns.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/5/2025, 1:47 PM
IDK, I think Shathra would feel out of place in what is supposed to be a street level story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 2:01 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I agree hence I don’t buy it.

However if that is the character she’s playing , perhaps they could find a way to make it work within this more supposed grounded story.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 11/5/2025, 1:49 PM
I believe the ones that didn't die in Infinity War will most likely bite the bullet in Doomsday!
XRayCat
XRayCat - 11/5/2025, 1:50 PM
Blech... She-Hulk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 2:00 PM
I think Sebastian is just talking about his career in general since he’s done well outside of the MCU with these indie/mid budget films so he’s just stating that while he loves being part of that universe , he wants to do more and different things as much as possible which he has been…

However if it is the end of the line for Bucky in Doomsday then I could see it since it feels like he’s kinda reached the end of his redemption arc but I don’t think that’s the case tbh.

Also in regards to McConaughey , dudes a good actor but I can’t see Norman Osborn with a Texas twang…

This might be weird but I could see him as an older & weathered Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider though with Danny Ketch as the younger one.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/5/2025, 2:10 PM
As for McConaughey, Norman, Kelly or Stryker.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 2:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - him as Stryker could be cool especially if they have him be a priest like he is in the comics.

User Comment Image
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 11/5/2025, 2:21 PM
Don’t see Deadpool, Wolverine or Laura on that list but have seen them on others.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/5/2025, 2:52 PM
Look at how many Super Soldiers there is, somebody’s gotta go.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder