MCU Rumor Roundup: Sadie Sink BND Character Buzz; Will Sebastian Stan Bid Farewell To Bucky In DOOMSDAY?

In this roundup, we're taking a look at some MCU-related rumors that have been circulating online, including a possible future Marvel Studios role for an actor who has technically already made his MCU debut in Deadpool and Wolverine, and resurfaced buzz about a certain shape-shifting character Sadie Sink could be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Though this is more speculation than rumor, some fans believe that recent comments from Sebastian Stan may indicate that he's preparing to bid farewell to Bucky Barnes in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

During an appearance on the Stronger Podcast, Stan spoke about his time playing the Winter Soldier in the past tense, and suggested that he's ready to move on from the role.

“I have to try to offer something different than before. And I’ve never favored one role over another. The Marvel stuff, I’ll always, till the end of time, [feel it] really helped me grow as a person and helped me grow as an actor and it taught me relationships and [I worked with] Robert Downey [Jr.] and Scarlett [Johansson] and all these people I looked up to. It was a business. It was a family and it gave me a sense of belonging, and it’s always there for that, but it was only the step one for me.”

We think people might be reading a bit too much into this, but we have heard that at a couple of main characters (at least) will be killed off in Doomsday, so Bucky might well be among them.

Next, scooper MTTSH believes that Matthew McConaughey will find his way to the MCU at some point. The Interstellar star did already voice Cowboypool in Deadpool and Wolverine, but this obviously wouldn't get in the way of him playing another character.

McConaughey was rumored to be on the studio's radar to play a new take on Green Goblin back in the day, and has expressed interest in joining a major superhero franchise - as long as the project had the right script.

We've seen this before, but:

We are once again hearing that Sadie Sink may have been cast as Shathra in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This rumor previously did the rounds earlier this year when John Rocha reported the following on The Hot Mic.

"The main villain is a female shapeshifter. They've cast the person, but I'm not allowed to say who it was. Not sure if they're the Chameleon or not, but they are a shapeshifter."

Though an immortal wasp-goddess probably wasn't the first character that sprang to mind, The Geeky Cast is now reporting that this villain is indeed Shathra, and Sink is playing her. We're definitely not putting too much stock in this, although we have heard a few strange things about Sink's character from other sources over the past few months.

The Stranger Things star was recently spotted on set wearing what appeared to be combats and army-style boots, which led to speculation that she'll actually be playing Frank Castle's mysterious female sidekick. Of course, if she is a shapeshifter, her outfit wouldn't really matter, anyway.

