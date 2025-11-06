Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Which Of Her Own Fandoms Helped Her Better Understand MCU Fans

Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that one of her own fandoms has helped her better understand why fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are so passionate about the comic book franchise.

By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2025 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Elizabeth Olsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote her new movie Eternity, and did so wearing a jersey to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series win.

Some of the Dodgers players were also guests on the show, and Olsen admitted that she was left "overwhelmed" by meeting them. In fact, that experience has given the WandaVision star a whole new appreciation of what it must be like for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

"In some ways, it’s been interesting because there are Marvel fans, and so I’m on the other end of that, right?" the actress told the host. "And it wasn’t really until I started, like, doubling down every year on the Dodgers for the last eight years — because it’s kind of a new thing, it wasn’t my whole childhood — that I started to realise how much I am a fan of it."

Adding that she "kind of" understands MCU fans more thanks to her love of the Dodgers, Olsen said, "But like, with love and curiosity, not in a — I wasn’t judging it. But I just couldn’t really experience it."

It's fun to know that Olsen, who has admitted in the past that she's been a little overwhelmed by the Marvel fandom, now has a better understanding of why comic book fans get so excited about her role as the Scarlet Witch. 

It's still not clear when she will return as Wanda Maximoff, but the upcoming Vision TV series and Avengers: Doomsday are currently looking like pretty safe bets. 

When we last saw the Scarlet Witch, she was buried beneath Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many fans didn't love how her story arc in the sequel ended, so the hope is that those upcoming MCU projects will offer the character some redemption.

In related news, an interview with Avengers: Doomsday star Letitia Wright has surfaced today in which she seems to confirm that the movie is still being shot. This was conducted a few weeks ago, so it's possible the Black Panther star was referring to either the tail end of production or reshoots.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: Every Leak And Rumor About The Upcoming Trailer (Including When We'll See It)
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Simu Liu On Marvel Secrecy & Huge Cast - He's Wearing His Superhero Costume...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/6/2025, 8:52 AM
Everybody’s a fan/geek about something , aren’t they?.

Not a big sports fan in general but this World Series was nuts!!.

