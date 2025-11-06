STRANGER THINGS Season 5 Character Posters Released; First Look At Animated Spin-Off Series

To mark Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released a series of character posters (17 in total) for the fifth and final season of the incredibly popular '80s-set sci-fi horror series.

The artwork spotlights the show's principal heroes, such as Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, and Lucas Sinclair, along with some new faces (it looks like Hawkins' younger generation will be joining the fray), and Linda Hamilton as the season's enigmatic villain Dr. Kay, a government agent tasked with hunting down Eleven.

One character is conspicuous by her absence, however: Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield.

Though it might be considered a spoiler to give Max her own poster after the events of the season 4 finale, it's not exactly a secret that the resilient teen will be back following her near-fatal encounter with Vecna.

Netflix has also debuted a first look at a new animated spin-off series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, which is set between the events of seasons 2 and 3 of the main show.

Check out the posters and the Tales From '85 teaser at the links below.

Something survived in ’85. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, a new adventure in animation, coming to Netflix in 2026 pic.twitter.com/T7s9S9utah — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2025

We just got MORE official posters for #StrangerThings5



- Steve Harrington

- Robin Buckley

- Nancy Wheeler

- Jonathan Byers pic.twitter.com/tbGrqHmo39 — Hawkins Happenings (@hawkinshappen) November 5, 2025

- Eleven

- Holly Wheeler

- Erica Sinclair

- Derek Turnbow pic.twitter.com/MedWBdYl4q — Hawkins Happenings (@hawkinshappen) November 5, 2025

- Dr. Kay

- Karen Wheeler

- Murray Bauman pic.twitter.com/e4z8kw1TLR — Hawkins Happenings (@hawkinshappen) November 6, 2025

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay). New to the cast for Stranger Things season 5 are Linda Hamilton (The Terminator), Nell Fisher (Evil Dead Rise), newcomer Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux (Joe Pickett).