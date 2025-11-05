DC Studios Goes All-In On SUPERMAN Awards Campaign; Submits Movie In Golden Globes Drama Categories

As we explained earlier today, it's pretty common for studios to submit superhero movies in most major categories come award season. While some, such as Black Panther and Joker, occasionally manage to break into the big categories, the genre is mostly recognised for VFX and other technical achievements.

However, DC Studios is taking that a step further by submitting Superman into the Drama categories at the Golden Globes. As Variety explains, this signals James Gunn's "intention to position the iconic superhero as more than just escapist entertainment."

The studio has submitted Superman for "Best Motion Picture" (Drama), "Best Actor" (Drama) for David Corenswet, "Best Supporting Actress" (Drama) for Rachel Brosnahan, and "Best Supporting Actor" (Drama) for Nicholas Hoult.

Additional submissions include "Best Director" (Drama) and "Best Screenplay" (Drama) for Gunn, along with "Best Original Song" for "The Mighty Crabjoy's Theme" by Gunn, Eric Nally, and Devin Williams.

By grossing over $150 million worldwide, Superman will also be considered for "Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," a category typically reserved for popcorn flicks that are otherwise passed over by award bodies.

"The drama category positioning underscores Gunn’s ambition to present the Man of Steel — traditionally associated with truth, justice and the American way — as a vehicle for weighty themes," the trade writes. "Beyond the Globes, 'Superman' is generating some Oscar buzz within the artisan branches of the Academy."

"According to AMPAS members and sources, the film is said to be among the early favorites for visual effects, with Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams leading the team — though the hotly anticipated 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' looms as formidable competition."

There's also a good chance that Superman will be recognised in sound and makeup and hairstyling categories, though its score won't be considered due to it so heavily featuring John Williams' work (meaning it's not technically "original" enough to be nominated).

Joker was a major awards success, while Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won an Oscar for its VFX in 2024.

Is this delusional on DC Studios' part or a means to get people to take Superman seriously? That's up for debate, but it'll certainly be interesting to see how the movie fares being pitted against 2025's serious "Best Picture" contenders.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.