DC Studios Goes All-In On SUPERMAN Awards Campaign; Submits Movie In Golden Globes Drama Categories

DC Studios Goes All-In On SUPERMAN Awards Campaign; Submits Movie In Golden Globes Drama Categories

Superman is 2025's highest-grossing superhero movie, and DC Studios is now making serious moves to get the first DCU blockbuster real awards attention next year. Could the Man of Steel win a Golden Globe?

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Variety

As we explained earlier today, it's pretty common for studios to submit superhero movies in most major categories come award season. While some, such as Black Panther and Joker, occasionally manage to break into the big categories, the genre is mostly recognised for VFX and other technical achievements. 

However, DC Studios is taking that a step further by submitting Superman into the Drama categories at the Golden Globes. As Variety explains, this signals James Gunn's "intention to position the iconic superhero as more than just escapist entertainment."

The studio has submitted Superman for "Best Motion Picture" (Drama), "Best Actor" (Drama) for David Corenswet, "Best Supporting Actress" (Drama) for Rachel Brosnahan, and "Best Supporting Actor" (Drama) for Nicholas Hoult. 

Additional submissions include "Best Director" (Drama) and "Best Screenplay" (Drama) for Gunn, along with "Best Original Song" for "The Mighty Crabjoy's Theme" by Gunn, Eric Nally, and Devin Williams. 

By grossing over $150 million worldwide, Superman will also be considered for "Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," a category typically reserved for popcorn flicks that are otherwise passed over by award bodies. 

"The drama category positioning underscores Gunn’s ambition to present the Man of Steel — traditionally associated with truth, justice and the American way — as a vehicle for weighty themes," the trade writes. "Beyond the Globes, 'Superman' is generating some Oscar buzz within the artisan branches of the Academy."

"According to AMPAS members and sources, the film is said to be among the early favorites for visual effects, with Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams leading the team — though the hotly anticipated 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' looms as formidable competition."

There's also a good chance that Superman will be recognised in sound and makeup and hairstyling categories, though its score won't be considered due to it so heavily featuring John Williams' work (meaning it's not technically "original" enough to be nominated). 

Joker was a major awards success, while Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won an Oscar for its VFX in 2024. 

Is this delusional on DC Studios' part or a means to get people to take Superman seriously? That's up for debate, but it'll certainly be interesting to see how the movie fares being pitted against 2025's serious "Best Picture" contenders. 

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed
James Gunn Reveals First Test Footage Of His Dog Ozu As SUPERMAN’s Krypto the Superdog
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Reveals First Test Footage Of His Dog Ozu As SUPERMAN’s Krypto the Superdog

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/5/2025, 4:42 PM
HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA! HA!
Highflyer
Highflyer - 11/5/2025, 4:43 PM
James, be for real.
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 4:44 PM
Full support, lets go James do the gun
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/5/2025, 4:46 PM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 11/5/2025, 4:46 PM
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/5/2025, 4:46 PM
And the Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes too...

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/5/2025, 4:51 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Why did Gunn race swap him for a single frame? mosty likely a nod to JJ abrams superman.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/5/2025, 4:50 PM
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/5/2025, 4:51 PM
I'm trying to remember. Was there drama in the movie? I thought it was just a comedy.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/5/2025, 4:53 PM
Lex shooting a brown person for bad guy points isn't really drama, per se.

Maybe the offscreen genocide? I guess that's hypothetically dramatic.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/5/2025, 4:56 PM
@InfinitePunches - the Clark and Lois argument near the beginning was freaking full of drama 😜
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/5/2025, 4:54 PM
Yeah, um .... NO.
Superman was a decent enough movie and did create positivity for the new DCU. For awards though? Not a freaking chance.
Oh, and how sad is it Gunn submitted himself for best screenplay and best director? Seriously dude? Your stuff has been ok at best, with Creature Commandos being the legit only really good thing. Check your ego at the door pal.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/5/2025, 5:00 PM
User Comment Image

Can someone get a calendar to Zaslav. I could be wrong about this, but I think April Fool's Day is in April.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/5/2025, 5:02 PM
This ain’t [frick]ing delusion, it’s strategy, ambition, and the [frick]ing start of a new era.

Gunn’s Superman is the highest-grossing superhero film of the year, and they’re pushing it for awards not just on the strength of the visuals, but the drama, performances, and [frick]ing heart.

They’re going in on Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and even submitting the [frick]ing Mighty Crabjoy’s Theme. Whether you love Gunn or not, they’re backing this film like it [frick]ing matters, because it does.

And yes, some didn’t vibe with it; that’s fine. But for those of us who’ve been starving for real DC storytelling that’s not just noise and nostalgia, this was [frick]ing hope.

And as Lex said in the movie:

“Hope is the lie we sell ourselves so we don’t have to face the truth.”

Maybe. But for once, DC’s truth might finally be worth [frick]ing believing in.

For [frick]s Sake
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/5/2025, 5:33 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Why do you think this movie matters? What about the storytelling was compelling to you?

I tried to like this movie, but outside of good casting, I didn't feel like it had a lot to offer.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 11/5/2025, 5:43 PM
@InfinitePunches - Fair [frick]ing question, mate. And honestly? I just [frick]ing felt something watching it.

Was it perfect? [frick] no. But it gave me that old-school, heart-in-my-throat holy shit Superman’s back feeling, and I haven’t had that in [frick]ing years.

Yeah, the casting was [frick]ing solid, but it was more than that. It had [frick]ing heart. It had hope. It felt like DC finally saying, “We’ve been through some shit, but we still [frick]ing believe in something.” And that hit me hard.

You didn’t feel it? Cool. Not every film has to work for everyone.

But for me?
That shit [frick]ing mattered. Superman felt real again.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/5/2025, 5:52 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I'm glad you like it. And I'm still hopeful we'll get some good projects in this continuity. I pray we see David Corenswet leading the JLA someday.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/5/2025, 5:04 PM
Bahahahahahahahahahahahaha
centaur
centaur - 11/5/2025, 5:08 PM
this joke was funny the first time i heard it, now it's just sad.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/5/2025, 5:08 PM
Only awards gunn will get is bring your family to work day
Colton
Colton - 11/5/2025, 5:08 PM
It's not worth pissing on if it was on fire nevermind awards.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/5/2025, 5:15 PM
Gunn is such a troll LOL
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 11/5/2025, 5:17 PM
User Comment Image
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 11/5/2025, 5:17 PM
if this walks off with 7 oscars i swear to god lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 5:19 PM
Like the Marvel ones we got recently , this will probably have a chance in the technical categories and maybe Nicholas Hoult gets nominated aswell but that’s about it I feel.

Anyway , it was a solid film and ultimately that’s all that matters imo!!.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/5/2025, 5:35 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder