Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Reveals Plans For Spider-Man, Wolverine, And Loki's [Spoiler]

Avengers: Doomsday rumours and spoilers continue to do the rounds on social media, though a recent trailer "leak" was revealed to be another AI-generated fake (fan accounts are seemingly trying to recapture the furore surrounding the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day sneak peeks).

Marvel Studios is expected to make Avengers: Doomsday the focus of a Hall H panel at next month's San Diego Comic-Con. As a result, it will likely be there that the first trailer debuts, ahead of what should be an intense marketing campaign building up to the movie's December release.

The latest rumours come our way from insider @MyTimeToShineH, who has shared an update on plans for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. They've previously said both characters die in the movie, but now clarify that "all the characters die in Doomsday," adding, "And [they] come back in Secret Wars."

"My issue is that Tobey and Hugh die early and sit out most of Doomsday, which I think is a stupid idea," the scooper concluded, lending a little more weight to rumours that both characters will appear in an action-packed opening before they're sidelined.

This will disappoint fans—especially those hoping to see Maguire's Spider-Man meet the Avengers or Wolverine fighting alongside his fellow X-Men—but with conflicting schedules and only so much money to spend, some characters being relegated to cameos was perhaps inevitable.

When we last saw Loki's Mobius, the heartbroken Time Variance Authority agent was on Earth looking at the life He Who Remains took from him. Now, it's said that his role in Avengers: Doomsday will be "watching a hole in the wall." Presumably, this means he'll be in the TVA and keeping an eye on the Loki-powered Multiverse.

The Incursions will bring a swift end to that, with the former God of Mischief almost certainly left powerless to stop the worlds he's given life to falling one by one. With Marvel Studios looking to avoid its movies feeling like homework, chances are the events of the Loki TV series won't be too pivotal to this movie, especially now that Kang is off the board.

Let us know your thoughts on these latest Avengers: Doomsday rumours—and the supposed leaked set photos below—in the usual place.

🚨 CUIDADO X-MEN!



Saiu novas imagens dos sets de filmagens de 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' mostrando o visual dos sentinelas.



Esse filme vai ser bom rapaziada, eu confio. pic.twitter.com/WvzH1CU6g5 — João Guilherme (@joaoguillll) June 27, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.