Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Feature The Return Of This Fan-Favourite Hero - Spoilers

We're expecting several young heroes that made their debuts in Marvel Television's Disney+ shows to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars to set up the planned Young Avengers (now believed to be titled The Champions) spin-off, but we're still not sure if any of them will show up in Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this week, Kathryn Newton officially confirmed that she will reprise her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania role as Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie, and it seems she will be joined by another future "Young Avenger."

According to Jeff Sneider on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in Avengers: Doomsday.

The last time we saw Kamala was in The Marvels' post-credits scene, when she paid a visit to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in an attempt to recruit her for a new team. That leaked promo art (though the Russo Brothers claim it was not official) showed Khan, Bishop, and Lang alongside fellow Young Avengers Speed and Wiccan. The artwork is believed to depict scenes from Avengers: Secret Wars, but it sounds like Doomsday may lay the groundwork for this next generation of heroes to assemble in the MCU.

Vellani revealed her ideal Young Avengers roster during a 2023 interview.

"Ironheart. Easy. Kate Bishop. Why not? Spider Man? I feel like that'd be fun. America Chavez. Let's bring in Sprite from Eternals. No one talks about her. I think she's great. And yeah, she's human now? She can age? I guess she's still young. That movie confuses me sometimes."

The first proper trailer for Doomsday screened at CinemaCon this week, but it wasn't released online. Fans were hoping for leaks, but security was said to be very strict during the presentation.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.