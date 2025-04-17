AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Teases An INFINITY WAR Like Ending

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Teases An INFINITY WAR Like Ending

Captain America actor Anthony Mackie teases that all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes become expendable when you reach the final moments of Avengers: Doomsday

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 17, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Previously, we heard from Captain America star Anthony Mackie that Avengers: Doomsday would give fans that 'old school Marvel feeling', and his latest comments indicate that there's one film in particular that Doomsday might be looking to channel.

Speaking to Collider to promote his upcoming animated feature, Sneaks, Mackie teased that Avengers: Doomsday ends on a cliffhanger. This sentiment immediately draws a comparison to Avengers: Infinity War.

You know what? I was really excited, man,” he told Collider. “It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting.

Doubling down on the exciting, cliffhanger aspect of the film, Mackie added, “You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable.”

Avengers: Doomsday figures to be one of, if not the biggest film of 2026 and Mackie's latest comments certainly paint a similar picture.

The official cast for Avengers: Doomsday, as recently confirmed by Marvel Studios, includes a mix of familiar MCU heroes, returning Fox X-Men characters, and the MCU's new Fantastic Four.

The confirmed characters include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

Also confirmed to appear is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy / Beast, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds / Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU but not as Tony Stark, he'll be portraying the film's primary villain, Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom.  

Some notable characters were absent from the initial casting announcement, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that the full cast list has not been released yet.

The creative team behind Avengers: Doomsday is comprised of a talented group of individuals and familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the dynamic directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

The screenplay for Avengers: Doomsday is penned by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Waldron is known for his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while McFeely has a long and successful history with Marvel, having co-written Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. 

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. The film is set to be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which X-MEN He Hopes To Team Up With In The Movie
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Which X-MEN He Hopes To Team Up With In The Movie
When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far
Recommended For You:

When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/17/2025, 2:14 PM
So instead of people being wiped out at the end it's universes. Gotcha

Does Doom watch the sunrise on a grateful multiverse I wonder ?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/17/2025, 2:15 PM
New Avengers team wipe. Make it similar to the New Warriors getting beat by Nitro in the Civil War comics
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/17/2025, 2:16 PM
I like Anthony Mackie when he’s not promoting anything, cause he’s silent.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/17/2025, 2:36 PM
@TheNewYorker - probably my favorite version as well...

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/17/2025, 2:17 PM
I figured it and it couldn't be in any other way, even when it was supposed to be originally first The Kang Dynasty. What's important is how it will be executed.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2025, 2:18 PM
I mean it makes sense, which is why some actors still aren't listed for Doomsday. The heroes for this movie probably get killed or get a serious ass whooping, and another team has to step up🤷🏾‍♂️
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/17/2025, 2:18 PM
Makes sense. I'm guessing it ends with Doom getting all the power and him creating Battleworld as refuge from the multiversal incursion while crowning himself God Emperor.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 2:22 PM
kill them all! end all multiverses! Create a solidified timeline with Rogers, stark, and non clown Thor!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 2:32 PM
@NonPlayerC - Pretty sure thats were it's leading, part 2 will be MSHEU vs FOX-men until they compromise at the end to create a joint world which hopefully means a complete reboot.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/17/2025, 3:07 PM
@NonPlayerC -
Secret Wars will probably end with all the heroes sacrificing themselves to reboot the multiverse, with a montage showing the new multiverse to tease all the potential going forwards.

It'll be this scene, but with new castings:



User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 2:26 PM
Seemed obvious imo and makes sense…

It’s probably going to be Doom “winning” and creating Battleworld where he rules all as God Emperor which is where Secret Wars will likely pick up from.

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/17/2025, 2:27 PM
No kidding. Doom reaches Loki, overthrow him from power and merges all the multiverses into one, creating Battleworld.

This isnt rocket science.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/17/2025, 3:00 PM
@CorndogBurglar -
It'll end with the multiverse being destroyed and this scene:
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 2:28 PM
Hopefully it ends the sameway with him getting snapped and they loose the ability to time travel.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/17/2025, 2:29 PM
So Marvel too desperate again that they need to reveal this WHILE the movie just started shooting.

Ok.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/17/2025, 2:30 PM
Anthony, my brother Anthony

For [frick]s Sake
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/17/2025, 2:34 PM
More of the same
Blergh
Blergh - 4/17/2025, 2:44 PM
I mean, that's pretty much expected given the storyline, upcoming storyline, who the antagonist is and even for the general audience: through the damn title lol

Really, I only hope that some characters actually do get out alive (Yelena, Walker, Thor, Ant-Man, Cyclops)
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2025, 2:50 PM
I cant wait to pay to see infinity war again.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/17/2025, 2:54 PM
OT: Pacific Rim Prequel Series is officially moving forward at Amazon

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/pacific-rim-tv-series-legendary-eric-heisserer-amazon-1236371706/
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/17/2025, 2:58 PM
With Infinity War, everybody was wondering if Marvel had the guts to do the snap or kill off characters. With Doomsday, it's kind of a cheat code. They have a bunch of characters from different universes to kill, which can still tug at people's heartstrings while letting people know how much of a threat Doom is.
gambgel
gambgel - 4/17/2025, 2:59 PM
Im sorry but actors talking or teasing how a movie ends.......

not cool, man. not cool at all. :|
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/17/2025, 3:01 PM
They really are just doing Infinity War and Endgame over again
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 4/17/2025, 3:19 PM
Guys, chill. You all know Secret Wars comes after Doomsday so obviously Doomsday ends with some type of Battleworld. I can’t wait to taste the tears of the haters!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/17/2025, 3:26 PM
Man, I thought Marvel was lazy when they just kept doing the exact same stories for every first movie they did (guy thrust into extraordinary circumstances, sometimes through his own hubris and sometimes because he is the right man at the right time, learns a lesson, gets beat initially by his Dark Mirror Counterpart (Iron Monger, Loki, Red Skull, Yellowjacket, Killmonger), received help from friends and family, then beats his Dark Mirror Counterpart in the end...

... but now they're just going to rip off the best movie they ever made?

So lazy.
Repian
Repian - 4/17/2025, 3:29 PM
Earth-616 will be destroyed forever. Only those in Battleworld will be the only survivors.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/17/2025, 3:32 PM
Mackie once again just running his mouth. They don't even have a finished script yet 🙄
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/17/2025, 3:33 PM
It's just going to be The End of Evangelion but not good.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder