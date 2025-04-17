AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Teases An INFINITY WAR Like Ending

Previously, we heard from Captain America star Anthony Mackie that Avengers: Doomsday would give fans that 'old school Marvel feeling', and his latest comments indicate that there's one film in particular that Doomsday might be looking to channel.



Speaking to Collider to promote his upcoming animated feature, Sneaks, Mackie teased that Avengers: Doomsday ends on a cliffhanger. This sentiment immediately draws a comparison to Avengers: Infinity War.

“You know what? I was really excited, man,” he told Collider. “It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting.”

Doubling down on the exciting, cliffhanger aspect of the film, Mackie added, “You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable.”

Avengers: Doomsday figures to be one of, if not the biggest film of 2026 and Mackie's latest comments certainly paint a similar picture.



The official cast for Avengers: Doomsday, as recently confirmed by Marvel Studios, includes a mix of familiar MCU heroes, returning Fox X-Men characters, and the MCU's new Fantastic Four.



The confirmed characters include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.



Also confirmed to appear is Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy / Beast, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds / Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.



Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU but not as Tony Stark, he'll be portraying the film's primary villain, Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom.



Some notable characters were absent from the initial casting announcement, but Marvel Studios has confirmed that the full cast list has not been released yet.



The creative team behind Avengers: Doomsday is comprised of a talented group of individuals and familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the dynamic directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

The screenplay for Avengers: Doomsday is penned by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Waldron is known for his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while McFeely has a long and successful history with Marvel, having co-written Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.



Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. The film is set to be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.