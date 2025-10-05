AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Tenoch Huerta Plays Coy When Asked About Namor's Dynamic With Sue Storm

There are many character interactions that fans are excited about heading into Avengers: Doomsday. However, somewhere near the top of that list has to be Sue Storm's first meeting with Namor the Submariner.

In the comics, Namor has a romantic interest in the Fantastic Four's most powerful member. While the Invisible Woman has obviously remained loyal to her husband, Reed Richards, she's occasionally had her head turned by the King of Atlantis' affections.

Will the same be true in the MCU next year? Tenoch Huerta was recently asked about Namor's dynamic with Sue in Avengers: Doomsday, and danced around the question: "Well, I really like [Pedro] Pascal," he said, trailing off with a laugh.

We'd be shocked if the Russo Brothers don't take this opportunity to bring the characters together on screen. However, it's not clear what role Namor will play in the movie.

Chances are, Shuri will enlist him to help turn the tide against Doctor Doom. Still, it's just as likely that the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan will decide to form an uneasy alliance with his fellow monarch, Victor Von Doom.

This comes after Huerta recently commented on being announced as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast in March. "They practically told us around 12 at night. And at 5:30 in the morning, the livestream started, and they told us, 'Hey, the news is about to drop,'" he recalled.

Adding that it was "surprising" and "cool," he said the dynamic on set has been very different to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where Huerta was the movie's main antagonist. "There are twenty-something characters involved in the story. Which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes."

Huerta later described his return as Namor in Avengers: Doomsday as "simpler" in both "terms of time and energy," and described Vanessa Kirby as a "great and spectacular coworker."

Are you excited to see Namor share the screen with Invisible Woman next December?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.