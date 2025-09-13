AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Synopsis Reveals Doctor Doom's Plan To "Unleash A Cascading Crisis Across The Multiverse"

This week, we got what appears to be our first official look at the character design for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom via some promo art, and we now have some more details on the powerful villain's nefarious plans for the MCU thanks to the first synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday.

Unveiled along with a new banner at the Walt Disney Marketing Expo in Shanghai, the logline reads:

"Doctor Doom has officially arrived in the MCU. This villain, a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic, will unleash a cascading crisis across the entire multiverse."

While this doesn't tell us too much, it does confirm that Doom will utilize magic and technology. As for this "cascading crisis," rumor has it that Victor Von Doom's mission will involve him hunting down those who were responsible for causing the Multiversal incursions, one of which resulted in the deaths of his wife and child.

If this is the case, it sounds like Doom will cause even more damage in his quest for vengeance.

Check out the banner below, along with a new fan-made poster for Doomsday.

A new banner featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Doom and a first synopsis for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY has been released during the Walt Disney Marketing Expo in Shanghai:



Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America