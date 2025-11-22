AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: There's A Surprisingly Easy Way To Find Out Whether Those "Leaked" Images Are Real Or Fake

As fake images from Avengers: Doomsday continue to flood social media, we have an explanation for where they're coming from and, more importantly, how to identify when they're real or (more likely) not.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this month, an X user who has leaked several images from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 claimed to have seen similar shots from Avengers: Doomsday. Descriptions followed, and it appears a small group of fans have indeed been able to access those photos. 

Unfortunately, those who didn't get to see them have decided to respond by creating AI versions that have fooled more fans than you might realise. In fairness, despite the odd telltale sign of artificial intelligence, they do look very real and are often exactly what fans are hoping for.

This makes it a rather frustrating time to be a fan, as it's hard to know what's real and what's fake. Plus, many will inevitably be disappointed when certain characters or costumes don't end up making it into Avengers: Doomsday, despite them being splashed across social media.

Luckily, there's an easy way to avoid being fooled. On the r/MCUTheories subreddit, one user shared a simple way to outsmart the trolls...

PSA: All these recent leaked pics are AI. Yes, all of them. Here's why.
byu/izeris_ inMCUTheories

We've tried it, and it works, even when some additional Photoshop tinkering has been done. Google runs a SynthID check on images like the ones below, and immediately identifies them as being created through its AI engine. 

While this is unlikely to bring an end to the AI "leaks" for movies like Avengers: Doomsday—even The Boys Season 5 recently had a fake image of Billy Butcher battling Homelander go viral—it may discourage people from wasting their time generating them. 

The details shared in the Reddit post above also explain why it's only now that social media has suddenly been inundated with shockingly realistic images. Honestly, it's hard not to be concerned about how this technology could be used, beyond faking stills from superhero movies. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

tmp3
tmp3 - 11/22/2025, 4:41 PM
The chokehold that these clearly AI images have over the writers of this site is frankly embarrassing. Josh seems like the kind of guy who’d easily fall for a pyramid scheme.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 5:41 PM
@tmp3 - @JoshWilding -

Dude, he loves them. The more of these that are generated, the more articles/eyeballs he gets. This is easy money for him. If I weren't always so drunk and lazy, I'd be doing exactly what Josh is doing.
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/22/2025, 6:32 PM
@DocSpock - Yup. Fake images or rumors that have no basis in fact - really anything that COULD be true but is probably not - gets eyeballs on the article which drives traffic which helps ad revenue.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 6:41 PM
@GComix85 -

It's sad, but also very true. Things are very different from when I was a tiny little flea in the movie media machine.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/22/2025, 4:43 PM
These AI costumes will look better than the garbage they give us.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Fogs
Fogs - 11/22/2025, 4:54 PM
@WalletsClosed - The really cool moment will be when we see entire fan films with those visuals being made.

And it will be even coler when they get the hamg of it, and produce better material than the studios.

It WILL happen.

And I can't wait.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2025, 5:35 PM
@WalletsClosed -

That sadly is very possibly true.
ZaphodDent42
ZaphodDent42 - 11/22/2025, 4:46 PM
Also the fact that Dafne Kenn is clearly about 3 years younger in the pics.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/22/2025, 4:50 PM
Obviously fake images are obviously fake. This is not news.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/22/2025, 5:09 PM
They look fake
DarkOak
DarkOak - 11/22/2025, 5:36 PM
They are clearly AI. And 'scoopers' getting fooled by them? For shame. They couldn't look more AI
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/22/2025, 6:18 PM
We will eventually see a coordinated AI hoax that will be something like the War of The Worlds hoax. It will be persons posting AI of some event or connected events from different vantage points. It could involve aliens or an act of war.

Just imagine social media suddenly trending some unprecedented attack like a nuke on a big city. Videos and images all over the place from different angles that all match. It could be so convincing that years later some nuts could still swear it happened just as some think War of The Worlds happened.
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/22/2025, 6:29 PM
If they're fake, Disney/Marvel won't request they be removed. If they're real, Disney/Marvel will request they be removed.

This has been the case with (most) leaks on the internet for what, 20+ years?

I honestly never understand how so many people constantly think fake or fanmade images are the real deal.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/22/2025, 6:47 PM
this is real. right?

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/22/2025, 7:28 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I’d bet that’s real. The image is too consistent for AI and matches the leaks exactly
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/22/2025, 7:46 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - If it is, then that Cyclops suit is atrocious
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 11/22/2025, 7:56 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - that Xmen Line Up seems missing atleast Storm, Iceman and Rouge.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 11/22/2025, 7:17 PM
Wait till. Movie to end debate...
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/22/2025, 8:16 PM
They lost their legitimacy with the Famke photo, she doesn't look like that anymore lmao

