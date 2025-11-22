AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY: There's A Surprisingly Easy Way To Find Out Whether Those "Leaked" Images Are Real Or Fake

Earlier this month, an X user who has leaked several images from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 claimed to have seen similar shots from Avengers: Doomsday. Descriptions followed, and it appears a small group of fans have indeed been able to access those photos.

Unfortunately, those who didn't get to see them have decided to respond by creating AI versions that have fooled more fans than you might realise. In fairness, despite the odd telltale sign of artificial intelligence, they do look very real and are often exactly what fans are hoping for.

This makes it a rather frustrating time to be a fan, as it's hard to know what's real and what's fake. Plus, many will inevitably be disappointed when certain characters or costumes don't end up making it into Avengers: Doomsday, despite them being splashed across social media.

Luckily, there's an easy way to avoid being fooled. On the r/MCUTheories subreddit, one user shared a simple way to outsmart the trolls...

We've tried it, and it works, even when some additional Photoshop tinkering has been done. Google runs a SynthID check on images like the ones below, and immediately identifies them as being created through its AI engine.

While this is unlikely to bring an end to the AI "leaks" for movies like Avengers: Doomsday—even The Boys Season 5 recently had a fake image of Billy Butcher battling Homelander go viral—it may discourage people from wasting their time generating them.

The details shared in the Reddit post above also explain why it's only now that social media has suddenly been inundated with shockingly realistic images. Honestly, it's hard not to be concerned about how this technology could be used, beyond faking stills from superhero movies.