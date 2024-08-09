AVENGERS VS. X-MEN: 8 Moments From The Comics We Need To See When Earth-616 And Earth-100005 Clash

Heading into last month's San Diego Comic-Con, we'd hoped Marvel Studios might replace Avengers: The Kang Dynasty with Avengers vs. X-Men. Instead, we got Avengers: Doomsday and the news Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. It's a ballsy move on Marvel's part but not one which closes the door on Earth's Mightiest Heroes doing battle with mutants. An Earth-616/Earth-100005 Incursion looks increasingly likely and, when that happens, a fight is bound to ensue. That isn't the full-blown Avengers vs. X-Men movie we'd expected, but a clash between the MCU's greatest and Fox's iconic roster of X-Men is an undeniably enticing prospect. With that in mind, it's time to explore key moments from the comic books which need to be adapted by the Russos. Marvel Studios will likely adapt very little of this story (Hope Summers and the Phoenix Force, for example) but that doesn't mean there aren't still some key moments or ideas which can't be borrowed. To check them out, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

8. An Avenger, No More After uttering the fateful words "No More Mutants" in House of M, the Scarlet Witch wasn't exactly a beloved figure in the Marvel Universe. In a prelude to Avengers vs. X-Men, she returns to Avengers Mansion and is quickly sent packing by her ex-husband, The Vision. Given what Wanda did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we'd love to see her similarly ostracized when she inevitably returns in Doomsday (it's a shame the Vision TV series likely won't be released before then because this would be a great moment to see on screen). This rejection could lead Wanda to seek out Doom, with Marvel Studios borrowing elements from the Children's Crusade as Victor takes a vulnerable Scarlet Witch as his bride and uses her powers for his nefarious, Multiversal means.



7. Nova Crashes To Earth Marvel Studios has plans for a Nova TV series and, based on recent comments from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, it's unlikely to head our way before Avengers: Secret Wars. Not to worry, though, because either that or Doomsday would be an ideal place to introduce this character. In Avengers vs. X-Men, he crash lands and warns Earth's Mightiest Heroes about the incoming Phoenix. Perhaps in the MCU, it will be to tell them of an impending Incursion between Earth-616 and Earth-100005. This role could be given to another character (Monica Rambeau, perhaps?) but despite similarities to Hulk's return to Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, we'd love Nova to make a splash this big a couple of years from now.



6. Red Hulk Makes An Impact Like Captain America: Brave New World, the comic books originally introduced Red Hulk as an antagonist. However, "Thunderbolt" Ross eventually found redemption and became a key ally to The Avengers. In Avengers vs. X-Men, not only does his military know-how play a crucial role in strategising against the X-Men but his might leads to memorable clashes with several iconic characters (with Colossus/Juggernaut among them). Needless to say, we'd love to see Red Hulk paired up with The Hulk and She-Hulk to play a pivotal role in any battle with the X-Men. That team has plenty of heavy hitters, and Ross' fiery rage could help turn the tide.



5. Cyclops vs. Captain America With the Phoenix Force racing to Earth, The Avengers arrive at the X-Men's base on Utopia and make it clear they're going to need to take Hope Summers into custody. As you might imagine, that doesn't sit well with the mutants. As Steve Rogers and Scott Summers hash things out, Cyclops eventually snaps and hits Captain America with one of his powerful optic blasts. A fight ensues and these two master technicians put on one heck of a show. Whether it's Tyler Sheridan vs. Chris Evans or James Marsden vs. Anthony Mackie (or any other combination you wish to make), this is a fight we'd pay good money to see on screen, especially if it's what draws a line in the sand between both teams.



4. Magneto vs. Iron Man This has to happen. We're sure many of you are already thinking that Magneto would crush Iron Man like a tin can, but Tony Stark has often found ways to counter the Master of Magentism's abilities, thereby evening the playing field. The problem is, of course, that Tony Stark is dead. And with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom, we're not overly convinced the actor is going to pull double duty in these upcoming Avengers movies. The solution? Well, Ironheart is one idea, though we don't think that will hit quite the same way (even after her upcoming Disney+ TV series). How about finally enlisting Tom Cruise as an Iron Man Variant and letting him and Michael Fassbender square off in a fight as epic as the one above?



3. Some Unexpected Clashes The fun of any "vs." movies is the fights we can look forward to seeing play out on screen. If Avengers: Doomsday is about the heroes of Earth-616 and Earth-100005 doing what they must to save their respective homes, Secret Wars will surely see all manner of Multiversal characters go one-on-one before inevitably teaming up. Regardless of when and where this happens, Captain America vs. Gambit (preferably Chris Evans and Channing Tatum) is a clash we'd very much like to see in live-action. At the time Avengers vs. X-Men was released, Marvel Comics published a tie-in series with all manner of fights like this, but these two squaring off has stuck with us in a way the others have not. The sight of Gambit charging up Cap's shield would be worth the price of admission alone.



2. Wolverine Goes Rogue In Avengers vs. X-Men, the latter team had been split in two. Logan was teaching the next generation of mutants in Westchester and Cyclops' team had taken refuge on Utopia with a far more militaristic approach to protecting mutantkind. While Wolverine initially sided with The Avengers, he later went rogue because he realised the only way to save the planet was to kill Hope Summers. This brought him into conflict with both teams and feels like a great use of Hugh Jackman's Variant in Doomsday and Secret Wars. We'd swap out Hope for Doctor Doom and possibly even put Deadpool right there alongside him. This subplot could see the duo essentially form X-Force to save the Multiverse through far more lethal means, doing what neither team is willing to do in a bid to save their reality.

