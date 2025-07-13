AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Set Video Reveals First Look At A Key Multiverse Location From [SPOILER]

We have another leak from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, this time confirming what most of us already suspected: the movie will take us back to the Time Variance Authority.

The TVA was a focal point of both Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, so this isn't a shock. Some might consider it a spoiler (hence the tags above), especially as it likely means both the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes and its greatest threat, Doctor Doom, make it to the temporal law enforcement agency.

This looks like the entrance to the Temporal Loom, meaning Loki is somewhere on the other side, still attempting to hold the Multiverse together by powering up countless branches.

"[I’m] very, very excited," Tom Hiddleston said of his return as Loki earlier this year. "It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything. It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet."

The God of Mischief is expected to have a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday and seems likely to take on the part played by Molecule Man in Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars.

In related news, Robert Alonzo (The Flash, Captain America: Brave New World) has reportedly been fired as Avengers: Doomsday's second unit director due to creative differences and supposed unhappiness with his work.

It's said that he'll now be replaced by James Young, someone the Russo Brothers previously worked with on 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Check out this newly surfaced Avengers: Doomsday set video in the X posts below.

Set video from Avengers: Doomsday shows the Temporal Loom entrance at the TVA. Posted by Bobby Holland Hanton (Chris Hemsworth's stunt double) pic.twitter.com/ywlgGPIWF6 — James Mack (@jamesmackwl) July 12, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.