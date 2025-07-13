AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Appears To Confirm One Key Location Won't Be Visited In The Movie

Chris Hemsworth was the first actor officially announced as being part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. With Thor's brother, Loki, sitting at the heart of the Multiverse, their reunion promises to be a huge part of the story being told by the Russo Brothers.

While we don't know what the God of Thunder's status quo is heading into this movie, a shake-up is expected. Why? Well, the largely unpopular Thor: Love and Thunder gave the Asgardian an immensely powerful young adoptive daughter, "Love," a character who would arguably be surplus to requirements in this ensemble.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be overly surprising if Avengers: Doomsday reveals that she's been left under the care of Valkyrie in New Asgard, a location we may not revisit in the upcoming ensemble.

Talking to the Scottish Daily Express, Hemsworth confirmed that he won't be returning to St Abbs in Scotland, the small fishing village that doubled for Tønsberg, Norway in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Filming The Avengers in Scotland was a really cool experience," the Australian actor said. "It doesn't look like we are coming back for Doomsday. But I'd love to not only visit there again but to film and do more work in the country. The people are amazing."

"There is something majestic about the Highlands, I'd love to do another movie there one day," Hemsworth continued. "It's just a place made for an iconic battle scene. The backdrop is just stunning.

He added, "I love the character, and being cast as Thor has opened up so many opportunities."

While a trip to New Asgard doesn't sound likely for Avengers: Doomsday, it's worth noting that St Abbs was recreated on a soundstage in Sydney for Thor: Love and Thunder, so perhaps Thor's home will be rebuilt in London. Then again, as they're only an hour's flight away (give or take), you'd think Marvel Studios would save some money and return to Scotland and a practical location if there were plans for New Asgard.

So, we likely won't visit Thor's home on Midgard, but he'll have plenty to do, travelling the universe and battling not only Doctor Doom, but the X-Men as well.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.