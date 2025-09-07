Chris Evans Spotted Looking JACKED Following Reports He'll Return As Captain America In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Chris Evans Spotted Looking JACKED Following Reports He'll Return As Captain America In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Despite repeatedly denying reports that he'll return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, Chris Evans has been spotted looking seriously jacked ahead of his rumoured MCU return as Captain America...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 07, 2025 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday may be one of the movie's worst-kept secrets. The trades have reported that he'll return as the Star Spangled Avenger, with various scoopers and set photos lending further weight to those claims.

Now, Evans has been spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival looking jacked and very much in "Captain America" shape. 

Fans have even shared some photos comparing his physique to the start of the year, and there's a noticeable difference. Evans has had mixed fortunes since 2019's Avengers: Endgame; Knives Out saw him receive rave reviews, but LightyearGhosted, and Red One all received far more tepid responses than his MCU work. 

Materialists and Sacrifice look to be more of a return to form, but a lead role in Avengers: Doomsday could make all the difference to Evans when it comes to his blockbuster credentials. 

It's been widely reported that Doctor Doom will set out to destroy Steve Rogers for his role in creating the Incursions that have doomed the Multiverse.

It seems the hero heading back in time to get his happy ending with Peggy Carter caused irreparable damage to reality that Victor is now seeking to fix. We still don't know how that ties into what we saw in Loki, or what it means for Kang the Conqueror and the Multiversal War his Variants warned the God of Mischief and Ant-Man about. 

Why didn't the TVA step in to prune the damage caused by Cap? Why would his actions negatively affect the Multiverse that Loki now sits at the heart of? These are just some of the questions we have heading into Avengers: Doomsday

"I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time," Evans said earlier this year. "It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Check out these new photos of Evans in the X posts below (along with a snap of Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow that's ignited its own set of theories among MCU fans). 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Channing Tatum Teases Mind-Blowing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Addresses Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool Rumors
Related:

Channing Tatum Teases Mind-Blowing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And Addresses Ryan Reynolds/Deadpool Rumors
DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds On Rumored AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return: [I Haven't] Set Foot On Set
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds On Rumored AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return: "[I Haven't] Set Foot On Set"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/7/2025, 4:32 AM
Handsome bastard!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/7/2025, 4:46 AM
It would be great if the TVA didn't prune Cap because the intended future was for Doom to bring about Secret Wars to collate the multiverse for Kang, who steps in to rule over the new Prime Universe, setting up the future movies and giving us a more streamlined and recognizable Marvel Comics landscape
Gambito
Gambito - 9/7/2025, 4:53 AM
Mixed fortunes is being way too nice the guy needs to fire his agent aside from knives out he puts out crap worthy of the hallmark channel
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/7/2025, 4:59 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/7/2025, 5:08 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/7/2025, 5:11 AM
@harryba11zack -
That's harryballzack!
No, that's D.crepidvag1na
ElJefe
ElJefe - 9/7/2025, 5:22 AM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/7/2025, 5:29 AM
The muscles alone would already be one thing. But throw in him being clean shaven too, since he loves his face fuzz otherwise, just feels like checking all the right boxes.
TheVisionary27
TheVisionary27 - 9/7/2025, 5:47 AM
Evans is looking jacked. Yep Cap is back. 💪🏿

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder