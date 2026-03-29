Elizabeth Olsen Poses With Doctor Doom's Helmet, Reveals What She Knows About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

It's now been over a year since Marvel Studios revealed the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and while a handful of additions have been made since then, many characters remain notable by their absence.

Much has been said about the Scarlet Witch's MCU future, with most rumours suggesting Wanda Maximoff survived the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is now by Doctor Doom's side. If the Russo Brothers are following the comics, then Doom is likely manipulating the hero to use her reality-warping powers for his own nefarious means.

Appearing at C2E2 this weekend, Elizabeth Olsen was asked what, if anything, she knows about the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

"I know nothing. I know about VisionQuest, because I've seen Paul in the last six months. I know nothing about any of it," she claimed. "Is [Secret Wars] what happens after? I'm not kidding. Why did I think there were two Secret Wars? Are there not?"

"I thought there was an umbrella. They've been talking about these movies for a while, and it shifted," Olsen added in a clip posted to X by The Wrap.

There's been some speculation that Olsen inadvertently gave something away there, particularly as rumours have swirled about Avengers: Secret Wars becoming a two-parter. Chances are, though, she's genuinely confused!

As of now, there's nothing to suggest that Marvel Studios intends to extend the Multiverse Saga. Instead, the MCU is expected to move on to the X-Men, likely for an era of storytelling revolving around the team, dubbed the "Mutant Saga."

A photo of Olsen meeting a fan while holding Doctor Doom's helmet has also blown up on social media. Could it be a sign of things to come in Avengers: Doomsday? We'll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.