Fantastic Four's Sunday Dinner Interrupted By Apparent Avengers: Doomsday Tease: "How Long Do We Have?"

Fantastic Four's Sunday Dinner Interrupted By Apparent Avengers: Doomsday Tease: &quot;How Long Do We Have?&quot;

Marvel Studios' weekly Sunday dinner post for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been interrupted by an exchange between Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman that teases Avengers: Doomsday.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

For well over a year at 7 pm ET on a Sunday, the official X account for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has posted the same clip from the movie. In that, Reed Richards says the team has dinner every Sunday at "7 on the dot, no matter what." 

Fans have long theorised that it might eventually be interrupted by Doctor Doom, and last night's post was the first time it's played out differently in 75 weeks (yes, we counted). 

This time, the clip cuts to black while Reed is talking, and we hear Sue Storm ask, "How long do we have?" To that, her husband replies, "Not long." The question now is, what does this mean? 

Chances are, that's dialogue from this December's Avengers: Doomsday. While there's speculation that a trailer could be released when the first wave of tickets goes on sale later today, it's worth noting that Marvel Studios' hour-long Hall H panel runs from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm ET.

If we're getting the Avengers: Doomsday trailer during that presentation, then perhaps the 7 pm post will confirm it or offer an early sneak peek. We'll have to wait and see, but Sunday nights just got a whole lot more interesting.

During a recent interview, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach explained what it's been like working on the next Avengers movie. "Doomsday was different. It's a bigger movie with more moving parts, and I think it was more compartmentalised."

"[With] Fantastic Four, we were there like every day having a sense of the thing," he continued, "and these movies are so interstellar and so galactic and conceptual."

Check out this apparent Avengers: Doomsday tease in the player below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 7/20/2026, 4:38 AM
I wish i enjoyed the FF. It just didnt work for me.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2026, 5:27 AM
Surprised how much I liked FF. Despite being more of a somber family drama, it was still pretty entertaining.

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