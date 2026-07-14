How Avengers: Doomsday's Mammoth Runtime Compares To Previous Avengers Movies

Yesterday evening, the news broke that Avengers: Doomsday tickets go on sale July 20. The movie has a tentative runtime of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes), which can only change by a very small margin, as screens are set to be booked up in a matter of days.

An early launch like this allows Marvel Studios to build hype before the expected trailer debut at next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con and, crucially, means the studio can beat Dune: Part Three to the punch in non-IMAX screens.

At a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes, Avengers: Doomsday is shorter than Avengers: Endgame's 181 minutes (3 hours and 1 minute). However, it comes in above Avengers: Infinity War's 149 minutes (2 hours and 29 minutes).

The upcoming blockbuster is also longer than The Avengers' 143 minutes (2 hours and 23 minutes) and Avengers: Age of Ultron's 141 minutes (2 hours and 21 minutes). Given that it was an Avengers movie in all but name—and that it was helmed by the Russos—it's also worth comparing Avengers: Doomsday to Captain America: Civil War, which clocked in at 147 minutes (2 hours and 27 minutes).

Many recent MCU movies have been closer to two hours than three, though 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 161 minutes (2 hours and 41 minutes). That remains the longest non-Avengers movie from Marvel Studios.

So, Avengers: Doomsday will be the second-longest Avengers movie to date. That's fitting given how many characters the Russo Brothers need to include in the first half of a two-part finale that will bring the divisive Multiverse Saga to a close.

While it could have no doubt been three hours, shaving 15 or so minutes off Avengers: Doomsday's runtime will add to the number of daily showings and help to increase all-important box office revenue.

You can read an alleged description of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer here.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.