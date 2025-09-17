It Appears Marvel Studios Will Adapt HOUSE OF M In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Here's What That Means For The MCU

After a Multiverse Saga that's been full of ups and downs, Marvel Studios looks to be pulling out all the stops for Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo Brothers have been enlisted to helm that and Avengers: Secret Wars, and we know we're getting at least a loose take on Avengers vs. X-Men when Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes clash with Earth 10005's mutants next December.

That may not be the only iconic Avengers/X-Men storyline from the comics that's partially adapted for Avengers: Doomsday. Yesterday, we brought you a rumour from The Cosmic Circus that shed some light on plans for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the movie.

"I heard we’d be getting a Wanda variant from the X-Men universe that we’ll see in Avengers: Doomsday, which is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it," Alex Perez wrote, "and we’d have like a 'royal family' type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris."

"This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot," he continued. "However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik."

So, what does this mean for the MCU? It depends on several factors, including whether the MCU's Wanda Maximoff—who we've previously heard will have fallen under Doctor Doom's influence—is set to factor into Avengers: Doomsday. The decision to pivot to this mutant Variant seems to suggest her story is over, anyway.

It's also unclear whether this is the status quo on Earth 10005 or what Magneto's status quo will be when Avengers: Secret Wars rolls around.

Still, the prospect of seeing a Genoshan "Royal Family" is incredibly exciting, especially when you look at what it meant for House of M. In that storyline, Wanda was manipulated by her brother, Quicksilver, into creating a world where mutants were the dominant species. The Master of Magnetism ruled over this newly created reality, but when the truth was finally exposed, Wanda declared, "No More Mutants."

That took the mutant race from millions to hundreds in the mainstream Marvel Universe, and it's hard not to wonder where this is all leading in the MCU. Avengers: Doomsday will likely conclude with Doctor Doom ruling over a new reality, and with Earth 616 set to collide with Earth 10005 in an Incursion, we can't help but wonder how Wanda will factor into Victor's endgame.

If the Wanda we know perished beneath Mount Wundagore, could Magneto's daughter be key to Doom's sinister plans for the Multiverse? And might an alliance form between the two dictators? If this is the direction Marvel Studios is heading in, the possibilities are both endless and hugely exciting.

As always, let us know your thoughts on this Avengers: Doomsday rumour/theory in the comments section below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.