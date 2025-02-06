MCU Fans Are Convinced Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Is Set For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY After Actor Cancels Concert

Earlier this week, Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman cancelled his planned concert in London's Hyde Park on July 6. Performing at an event as big as the BST Hyde Park festival would have been a huge deal for the actor and isn't something it's easy to pull out of.

Taking to X, Jackman said, "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th." At the event, the actor was set to perform songs from the likes of The Boy from Oz, Les Miserables, The Music Man, and The Greatest Showman.

As you've probably figured out from the headline, it hasn't taken Marvel fans long to put 2+2 together and conclude that this must mean Jackman will be too busy shooting Avengers: Doomsday to perform in London.

It's a compelling theory, especially as the movie will be smack bang in the middle of filming by then. While Marvel Studios is flexible with actors (Benedict Cumberbatch is thought to have shot many of his Avengers scenes alone), his Wolverine may be needed on set a lot if he has a pivotal role to play in the movie.

For what it's worth, several social media scoopers have claimed Jackman will appear in Avengers: Doomsday before taking on a bigger role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast will be led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and Tom Holland, with actors from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all set to appear.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed Wolverine's MCU future last summer, confirming the hero will eventually be recast. However, he'd later add, "You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well. I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us."

"So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way," Feige continued. "I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake."

While we'd put money on Jackman unsheathing his claws in Avengers: Doomsday, it's worth noting that he also has Song Sung Blue, The Death of Robin Hood, and Apostle Paul in pre-production.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.