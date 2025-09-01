RUMOR: Doctor Doom's Mission In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed (And It's Bad News For [SPOILER])

RUMOR: Doctor Doom's Mission In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed (And It's Bad News For [SPOILER])

The latest Avengers: Doomsday rumour claims to shed new light on Doctor Doom's mission in the movie, and it sounds like Victor will set his sights on one of the original six Avengers. Read on for details!

By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Much of Avengers: Doomsday remains shrouded in secrecy, though there are plenty of rumours still doing the rounds. It won't be until next December that we learn whether they're accurate, but it's good to have something to speculate about while we wait for official updates. 

So far, we've been able to piece together at least some of Doctor Doom's mission. It seems the villain believes he's on a mission to "save" the Multiverse, and that Steve Rogers' actions in Avengers: Endgame—which saw him travel back in time for a happy ending with Peggy Carter—are the cause of the Incursions plaguing the Multiverse. 

We know He Who Remains created a singular Sacred Timeline, and that it's since expanded into an endless Multiverse powered by Loki. However, the damage Steve did by having two versions of himself on that timeline at the same time could be the cause of everything that's going wrong. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, in Avengers: Doomsday"Steve going back in time to be with Peggy created the incursions that killed Doctor Doom’s family. Now Doom is hunting Steve to kill him for what he did, manipulating everyone in his path to achieve it."

Doom hasn't typically had a family on the page, but this Variant is clearly not a classic version of the villain (he has Iron Man's face, for starters). On the page, Victor has a "son," Kristoff Vernard, and is close to Valeria Richards, the daughter of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

Marvel Studios hasn't entirely figured out the rules of the Multiverse, and will need to explain why the focus of this Saga has shifted from a Multiversal War pitting countless Kang Variants against each other to a vengeful Doom. 

"It’s a very intense process developing the character," filmmaker Joe Russo said of Robert Downey Jr.'s approach to playing Doctor Doom. "He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in."

He added that the actor is "writing backstory, costume ideas," noting, "I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

What do you think about these rumoured Doom details for Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades. 

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/1/2025, 3:23 PM
What if I told you nothing has been revealed aside from a few set pics. This is going to be a long ass year
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 9/1/2025, 3:30 PM
@bobevanz - so true. Everything thus far is speculation and half of it will end up being BS, and the other half kind of sort of true like it always is.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/1/2025, 3:27 PM
So Chris Evans is in Doomsday for sure?
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/1/2025, 3:28 PM
"you killed my family"

this is played out
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/1/2025, 3:28 PM
@JobinJ - Basically CIVIL WAR PLOT
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 9/1/2025, 3:29 PM
All of the Avengers bleed and can technically die except for Vision. Even Thor can bleed and die. Sentry and Vision are really the only ones that can truly smoke Doom. Even Wolverine and Deadpool can technically die albeit very very difficult. Sentry is pretty much Superman and black and gold, chances are Doom will try to cope with or relate to The Void inside of Bob. Now that I think about it, Vision can also be “shutdown”. I think Sentry will be a huge piece to this puzzle….more so than they’re letting out of the bag.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 9/1/2025, 3:34 PM
@SCOTTHZ972 - You are forgetting Captain Marvel. They nerfed her a lot, but she is super powerful.
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 9/1/2025, 3:37 PM
@JobinJ - crap……you’re right…and the only way to get to her mentally would be via Monica and that whole story deal. She probably cannot be manipulated like Bob….nowhere close.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/1/2025, 3:41 PM
Always a good idea to have actors write their own characters and give input on costumes etc.. excellent 👌
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 9/1/2025, 3:41 PM
If incursions killed Doom's family, that means he is not from Earth-828. This would be nuclear stupid not having some established past with him in the FF. The post credits scene being 4 years ahead mean they have been the FF for 8 years by the time they get to 616.
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/1/2025, 3:41 PM
This sounds like shit already ‘the actor is "writing backstory, costume ideas,"’ Doom has a backstory and a very classic costume, if collectively they have reimagined the character or pulled a Mandarin style twist it’ll be the end of the MCU and Mr Kevin Feige.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/1/2025, 3:42 PM
Really strange how much power and control they allow RDJ to have over the entire production. They’ve been glazing that man like he created marvel comics while they treated Stan Lee like shit
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/1/2025, 3:44 PM
Am I crazy, or did Chris Evans really go from denying he was even in the movie, to being like the co-lead of it, alongside RDJ?🤣If so, I'd rather actors not gaslight to that degree.
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 9/1/2025, 3:46 PM
Hold on a second…everyone calm down. Think about it, let’s be honest here. In some form or fashion every single actor/actress that has played a character in the MCU has undoubtedly put their own little twist on the character. It’s just what they do. The entire script could be done 1,000% and the actor/actress will still suggest and or do something that THEY want to do. This is not unheard of. Trust Downey too, he isn’t some shmuck that doesn’t know what he’s doing. I trust he’s committed 150% to keeping this shit real and awesome.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/1/2025, 3:48 PM
Rumors = Fake News
SethBullock
SethBullock - 9/1/2025, 3:52 PM
The original idea of a multiversal war caused by Kang variants seemed to be like a billion times better than this.

After that they could have used Doom as the new main villain somehow, played by a new actor and not by RDJ, which still is the dumbest thing Marvel has done so far.

RDJ could have returned as an evil Superior Iron Man variant, or also as a good variant, maybe as both, but not as Doom ffs.
Yellow
Yellow - 9/1/2025, 4:23 PM
@SethBullock - i don't know, everything kang involved was a sleeping pill for me
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/1/2025, 4:27 PM
@SethBullock - I agree. He wants to use his face far too much for Doom, and Kang has already established too much to go out like a non factor.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/1/2025, 3:56 PM
(If true) Do we REALLY need for it to be "personal" for Doom to wage an offensive against the heroes???

It would be an unnecessary layer of melodrama IMO.

Wanting to "save" his universe and impose his will on those that stand in his way is enough. 🤨
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 9/1/2025, 4:15 PM
Doom won't have Iron Man's face (unless he keeps it in a jar for some reason).
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/1/2025, 4:16 PM
So Doctor Doom's arch-enemy is...Captain America? Not Reed Richards, not the Fantastic Four, but Captain America?

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/1/2025, 4:30 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - This too is a problem.

🤔 💭 Maybe, after the credits roll, we'll see Avengers Doomsday scratched out, and see Captain America: Civil War 2.

🤨

