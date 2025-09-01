RUMOR: Doctor Doom's Mission In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed (And It's Bad News For [SPOILER])

Much of Avengers: Doomsday remains shrouded in secrecy, though there are plenty of rumours still doing the rounds. It won't be until next December that we learn whether they're accurate, but it's good to have something to speculate about while we wait for official updates.

So far, we've been able to piece together at least some of Doctor Doom's mission. It seems the villain believes he's on a mission to "save" the Multiverse, and that Steve Rogers' actions in Avengers: Endgame—which saw him travel back in time for a happy ending with Peggy Carter—are the cause of the Incursions plaguing the Multiverse.

We know He Who Remains created a singular Sacred Timeline, and that it's since expanded into an endless Multiverse powered by Loki. However, the damage Steve did by having two versions of himself on that timeline at the same time could be the cause of everything that's going wrong.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, in Avengers: Doomsday, "Steve going back in time to be with Peggy created the incursions that killed Doctor Doom’s family. Now Doom is hunting Steve to kill him for what he did, manipulating everyone in his path to achieve it."

Doom hasn't typically had a family on the page, but this Variant is clearly not a classic version of the villain (he has Iron Man's face, for starters). On the page, Victor has a "son," Kristoff Vernard, and is close to Valeria Richards, the daughter of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

Marvel Studios hasn't entirely figured out the rules of the Multiverse, and will need to explain why the focus of this Saga has shifted from a Multiversal War pitting countless Kang Variants against each other to a vengeful Doom.

"It’s a very intense process developing the character," filmmaker Joe Russo said of Robert Downey Jr.'s approach to playing Doctor Doom. "He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialed in."

He added that the actor is "writing backstory, costume ideas," noting, "I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

What do you think about these rumoured Doom details for Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.